CannaTech Cape Town: World's Top Cannabis Business Leaders, Scientists, Technology Experts and Influencers to Gather in South Africa

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global medical cannabis market continues to expand and increasing numbers of countries around the globe legalize its use, including throughout Africa, the international CannaTech Summit will take place for the first time on the African continent in Cape Town, November 24-26.

CannaTech Cape Town will bring together industry leaders from across Africa and around the world known for their significant and ground-breaking contributions to the global medical cannabis market in all fields.

The Summit will cover the most current industry topics including Agricultural Tech and Innovation, Business and Finance, Policy and Regulation, Science and Medicine.

Several African nations, including Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Swaziland are key and growing players in the exploding cannabis trade. According to Prohibition Partners, the cannabis and associated products market could be worth $7.1 billion (USD) by 2023 throughout Africa and the region, led by South Africa, is experiencing a boom in regional cannabis license application and investment.

"Africa is on the verge of a green revolution. The continent has a major opportunity to participate in this burgeoning global industry and, in turn, help patients in need around the world. The fact that leading industry figures and scientists from the U.S., Canada, Israel, Europe, South America and Australia will participate in the CannaTech summit in Cape Town is testament to this understanding. As someone born in South Africa, I could not be prouder to bring CannaTech to Cape Town," said Saul Kaye, Founder and CEO of CannaTech and iCAN: Israel-Cannabis.

CannaTech Platinum Sponsors are ground-breaking South African companies. Southern Sky is a cannabis company focused on cultivating, processing and distributing best-of-class strains and innovative related products in Africa and globally. Goodleaf is dedicated to cultivating wellness and unlocking the healing wonders of cannabis.

