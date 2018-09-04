CannaTech Sydney: Australia's First Ever Global Medical Cannabis Summit, October 28-30, 2018

TEL AVIV, Israel, September 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As the global medical cannabis market continues to expand exponentially and increasing numbers of countries around the globe legalize its use, Australia's first ever Medical Cannabis Summit will take place in Sydney, October 28-30, 2018 at Doltone House Darling Island Wharf, a unique heritage venue situated on Sydney's Pyrmont Harbour overlooking the Harbour Bridge and city skyline.

CannaTech Sydney will bring together industry leaders from Australia and around the world known for their significant and ground-breaking contributions to the global medical cannabis market in all fields.

The Summit will cover the most current industry topics including Ag Tech & Innovation, Business & Finance, Policy & Regulation, Science & Medicine. Human interest stories will be an important component of the program.

A special business focused symposium will take place on Sunday, October 28.

"Australia is a key and growing player in the exploding cannabis field. Many Australian cannabis companies are on the cutting edge of the market and we are thrilled to bring some of the world's leading companies and investors to Australia to meet with their counterparts to discuss a range of business and technological issues. As a native Aussie myself, I could not be more proud to bring CannaTech to my country of birth and work with like minded professionals who understand the immense global health and business potential of medical cannabis moving forward," said Saul Kaye, Founder and CEO of iCAN: Israel-Cannabis.

iCAN is proud to partner with Buddingtech, Australia's first medical cannabis accelerator. Adam Miller, CEO of Budding tech said, "I am excited to have the opportunity to be part of CannaTech Sydney, Australia's first medical cannabis conference of international scale. Australia is well positioned to become a world leader in the production, manufacturing and export of cannabis due to its strong workforce, high-level academic and research capabilities, and well-developed agricultural skills. CannaTech will allow us to showcase our capabilities in this burgeoning industry."

iCAN is building the global cannabis ecosystem; iCAN identifies and accelerates innovative medical cannabis technologies and creates synergies and cooperation across the industry. iCAN uses its global network and reach to position Israel as the leading medical cannabis tech hub.

CannaTech is powered by iCAN. CannaTech is the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and internationally in London, Panama, and for the first time in Sydney, Australia in October 2018 and Hong Kong in November 2018.

