CannaTech Tel Aviv & PsyTech Summit Postponed

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of developing circumstances with the COVID-19 coronavirus and based on recommendations from the Israeli Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CannaTech Tel Aviv and PsyTech Summit are postponed. PsyTech Summit will take place June 14-15 and CannaTech, June 15-16, 2020.

Saul Kaye, CEO of iCAN: Israel-Cannabis commented: "Our number one concern is the health and safety of our attendees and speakers, our partners, our colleagues and our vendors. While we are disappointed to postpone both CannaTech Tel Aviv & PsyTech Summit, we are very confident it will be worth the wait.

"We thank our sponsors and attendees for their understanding and wish all those affected by the virus our very best. We are fully committed to create beautifully crafted events in June that will showcase the brands and solutions that fuel this industry."

About CannaTech

CannaTech is the only Medical Cannabis event of its kind with a global focus that offers senior industry leaders, medical and scientific experts, and new ventures the platform to come together, drive innovation, form partnerships and promote knowledge exchange.

About PsyTech Summit

PsyTech Summit is the global industry event for innovation in psychedelic medicine. With renewed research interest in LSD, MDMA, Ketamine and psilocybin, and a growing normalization after decades of stigma, psychedelics are quickly becoming the next therapeutic frontier.

For further information contact Laura Kam, [email protected], +972-54-806-8613.

