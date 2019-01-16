CannaTech Tel Aviv 2019 Israel's Premier International Summit for Accelerating Cannabis Innovation April 1-3, 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel's famed CannaTech conference is back in Tel Aviv, the global capital of medical cannabis, the place where innovative Israeli researchers and scientists, high tech experts and "Start-Up Nation" entrepreneurs have fused their knowledge and skills with other world leaders in the industry to develop cutting edge expertise that will be on display in the best known international gathering of its kind.

The main events will take place at Trask, in the Tel Aviv Port on the Mediterranean Sea from April 1-3, 2019.

The cannabis economy is the world's fastest growing industry, with an outstanding track record of research and development and a significant contribution to a vast array of medical treatments. Economists foresee the potential overall market worth of cannabis related goods and products in the tens of billions of dollars in the next decade.

Companies, entrepreneurs, researchers, investors and other stakeholders will meet at the CannaTech Innovation Summit to connect and learn about the latest opportunities in the booming medical cannabis market as well as the newest cutting-edge technologies and research in the field.

Saul Kaye, CEO and founder of CannaTech and iCAN-Israel Cannabis said, "Now that Israel has legalized export of medical cannabis, local industry and Israel's research institutions, already decades ahead of any cannabis R&D facilities in the world, will flourish and continue to create global partnerships with countries that are witnessing unprecedented demand. Israel will be helping patients across continents obtain the world's safest and most effective cannabis-based medicine and products, and I could not be prouder that Israel and CannaTech are leaders in this ecosystem."

At CannaTech attendees will hear from and meet the industry's most serious thought leaders and market disrupters from around the world. Topics will include Ag-Tech, Regulation, Medical Research, Investment, Media/New Cannabis Communication, Innovation, Hemp and Sustainability.

To learn more about the CannaTech Tel Aviv Innovation Summit, purchase tickets and subscribe to event updates and speakers lists click here. To learn about iCAN, the Summit's organizers, click here for the iCAN website.

About CannaTech

CannaTech is the only Medical Cannabis event of its kind with a global focus that offers senior industry leaders, medical and scientific experts, and new ventures the platform to come together, drive innovation, form partnerships and promote knowledge exchange.

About iCAN: Israel-Cannabis

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is building the Global Cannabis Ecosystem. iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's Canna-Technology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and around the world including London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Panama to date and Europe and Africa in 2019.

