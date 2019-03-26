CannaTech Tel Aviv 2019 Schedule April 1-2

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CannaTech Tel Aviv, taking place April 1-2 in Tel Aviv, the world capital of medical cannabis R&D, will highlight the biggest industry thought leaders, known for their significant and ground-breaking contributions to the global cannabis market in all fields. CannaTech covers a wide breadth of the most current industry topics including presentations that range from Medical Science to Technology to Investment to International Regulation and more.

Not your typical conference, CannaTech combines business and science with the sublime. Over 1000 participants from 30 countries around the world will gather at Trask in the Tel Aviv Port overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Registration begins at 9:00 am.

There will be a PRESS BRIEFING with CannaTech & iCAN Israel: Cannabis CEO Saul Kaye, Ehud Barak, Chairman, CannDoc/InterCure, Yona Levy, CEO, Alvit Pharma and Rylie Maedler, Rylie's Sunshine on Day 1, April 1, 11:30-12:00 at the iCAN: Israel-Cannabis booth.

Schedule (Subject to Change)

Day 1 Monday, April 1

TIME

TOPIC

SPEAKER 

10:00 – 10:20

Opening Remarks
From the Knesset to Cannabis: A Former Prime Minister's View of the Importance of Medical Cannabis in the Global Political Arena

Prime Minister Ehud Barak
CANNDOC/InterCure

10:20 – 10:35

The Humans of Cannabis: Rylie's Return

Rylie Maedler
Rylie's Sunshine

10:35 – 10:50

Medical Grade Cannabis: What Physicians and Patients Need to Know

Dr. Raquel Peyraube
Plena Global

10:50 – 11:05

The Evolution of the Revolution: Next Generation Cannabis Products

Dr. William Levine
CannRx

11:05 – 11:25

Global Hemp

Bob Hoban
Hoban Law Group

11:25- 11:55

MEDIA PANEL:
Information and Communication in the Cannabis Conversation

Sarah Brittany Somerset, Forbes
Cassandra Farrington, MJBiz
Dr. Nechama Lewis
Moderator: Seth Adler, Canneconomy

 

Press Briefing 11:30 – 12:00   

11:55 – 12:25

INNOVATION & TECH PANEL:
Novel Medical Cannabis Cultivation, Processing and Delivery

Benzi Ronen, Indose
Guy Setton, GemmaCert
Jordan Marku, Indorz
Moderator: Baran Dilaver, FutureScape LLC

12:25 – 12:30

iCAN Incubate: Meet the Innovators

Cmtrex
Cann2Go  
ReaGenics
NanoE
iCANsee

LUNCH 12:30 – 13:30

13:30 – 13:45

Personalizing Cannabinoid Treatment

Dr. Haleli Sharir
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

13:45 -14:00

Data-Driven Cannabis Research in Israel: The Ethnobotanical Approach

Nadav Eyal
Eybna

14:00 – 14:15

Market Highlights and Trends in the Legal Cannabis Markets

Tamar Maritz,
BDS Analytics

14:15 – 14:30

Phytocannabinoid Pharmaceuticals and Medical Cannabis Markets  

Roby Zomer
MGC Pharma

14:30 – 14:45

The Safety & Efficacy of Cannabis for Pediatric Autism

Dr. Gal Meiri,
Soroka University Medical Center

14:45 – 15:00

Cannabis Cultivation: The Trends and Challenges Ahead

Dubi Raz
Netafim

15:00 – 15:15

The Need to Control Variation in Cannabis Manufacturing, When to Celebrate, When to Recall

Chris Bolton
TheraCann

15:15 – 15:45

The Efficacy of CBD in Skin Care

Lynn Honderd, Mary's Medicinals
Antonio Mazzuko, Crystal Hemp
Perry Antelman, Abacus Health
Moderator: Yaron Eshel

15:45 – 16:00

Conducting Medical Validation Studies in Israel

Hilla Schayek & Lauren Silberman
Kanabo

16:00 – 16:15

Pioneering White Space for Brands

Anthony Wolch
Beyond Marketing

16:15 – 16:45

Cannabis Normalization

Jim Walsh,
Coppertop Media Relations
Dean Raise, Rebelution
Moderator:
Garyn Angel, Magical Butter

 Day 2 Tuesday, April 2

TIME

TOPIC

SPEAKER

9:45

Capturing Votes with Cannabis

Saul Kaye, iCAN
Moshe Feiglin

10:05 – 10:20

Medical Ethics: Ethics Start Where Regulation Ends

Prof. Arnon Afek
Sheba Medical Center

10:20 – 10:35

The Global Medical Cannabis Investment Landscape

Cam Battley
Aurora

10:35 – 10:55

Doing Well by Doing Good: The Business of Social Impact

Tahira Rehmatulla,
Hypur Ventures

10:55 – 11:10

Integration of Cannabis in Oncological Comfort Care: New Challenges

Prof. Gil Bar Sela,
Emek Medical Center

11:10 – 11:30

Remote Sensing of Cannabis; the First Step Towards Standardization and Closing the Learning Cycle

Prof. Oded Shoseyov
Hebrew University

11:30 – 11:45

Best Practices in International Brand Partnerships:
From Concept to Implementation

Nancy Whiteman
Wana Brands

11:45 – 12:15

PANEL: Law & Compliance
Intellectual Property, Regulation, and Taxation for Cannabis Companies

Shabnam Malek, NCBA
Yoav Etzion, APM & Co.
Moderator:
Charles Feldmann, Feldmann Nagel Cantafio Margulis

12:15 – 12:30

Develop, Diversify, Deliver: Disrupting Traditional Industries with Cannabis

Navdeep Dhaliwal,
 Supreme Cannabis

 

LUNCH 12:30 – 13:30

 

13:30 – 13:45

Global Investment and Cannabis Innovation

Nadav Gil, Jennifer Lee
Deloitte

13:45 – 14:10

The Future of Cannabis: Brands & Distribution

Chris Driessen
Peter Miller
SLANG Worldwide

14:10 -14:35

REGULATION Duo:
Fostering an Economic and Legal Environment for The Cannabis Industry

Michael Elkin,
Cannabis Compliance
Aaron Smith, NCIA
Moderator: TBD

14:35 – 15:05

EU PANEL:
Current Economic and Regulatory Trends

Henry Vicente, Endoca
Boris Blatnik, KannaSwiss
David Atwood, Prohibition Partners
Moderator: Yona Levy

15:05 – 15:20

Cannabis: Commodity or Brand?

Lilach Mazor Power,
The Giving Tree

15:20 – 15:40

Pharmaceutical Development in Synthetic Cannabinoids

Sari Sagiv, Dror Robinson
Sela

15:40 – 16:00

Using Artificial Intelligence

Meni Morin,
Namaste Technologies

16:00 – 16:15

Cultivating Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis:
The Israeli Landscape

Oren Shuster,
IMC

16:15 – 16:30

Distillation of crude cannabis extracts for high purity cannabinoid product and terpenes recovery

Dean Segal,
Pope Scientific

16:30– 16:55

Epic Business Fails

Shimmy Posen, Garfinkle Biderman
David Hess, Tress
Mike Dacks, Plena Global
Moderator: Saul Kaye, iCAN

 

17:00  - 18:00

CannaTech Live Pitch Event!

Journalists must register in advance. For further information, to register and to set up interviews with CannaTech organizers contact Laura Kam laura@kamgs.com +972-54-806-8613.
 

