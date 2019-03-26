CannaTech Tel Aviv 2019 Schedule April 1-2
Showcasing Biggest Industry Leaders in Business, Medical Science & Technology in Tel Aviv, the World Capital of Medical Cannabis Innovation
Mar 26, 2019, 08:00 ET
TEL AVIV, Israel, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CannaTech Tel Aviv, taking place April 1-2 in Tel Aviv, the world capital of medical cannabis R&D, will highlight the biggest industry thought leaders, known for their significant and ground-breaking contributions to the global cannabis market in all fields. CannaTech covers a wide breadth of the most current industry topics including presentations that range from Medical Science to Technology to Investment to International Regulation and more.
Not your typical conference, CannaTech combines business and science with the sublime. Over 1000 participants from 30 countries around the world will gather at Trask in the Tel Aviv Port overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Registration begins at 9:00 am.
There will be a PRESS BRIEFING with CannaTech & iCAN Israel: Cannabis CEO Saul Kaye, Ehud Barak, Chairman, CannDoc/InterCure, Yona Levy, CEO, Alvit Pharma and Rylie Maedler, Rylie's Sunshine on Day 1, April 1, 11:30-12:00 at the iCAN: Israel-Cannabis booth.
Schedule (Subject to Change)
Day 1 Monday, April 1
|
TIME
|
TOPIC
|
SPEAKER
|
10:00 – 10:20
|
Opening Remarks
|
Prime Minister Ehud Barak
|
10:20 – 10:35
|
The Humans of Cannabis: Rylie's Return
|
Rylie Maedler
|
10:35 – 10:50
|
Medical Grade Cannabis: What Physicians and Patients Need to Know
|
Dr. Raquel Peyraube
|
10:50 – 11:05
|
The Evolution of the Revolution: Next Generation Cannabis Products
|
Dr. William Levine
|
11:05 – 11:25
|
Global Hemp
|
Bob Hoban
|
11:25- 11:55
|
MEDIA PANEL:
|
Sarah Brittany Somerset, Forbes
|
Press Briefing 11:30 – 12:00
|
11:55 – 12:25
|
INNOVATION & TECH PANEL:
|
Benzi Ronen, Indose
|
12:25 – 12:30
|
iCAN Incubate: Meet the Innovators
|
Cmtrex
|
LUNCH 12:30 – 13:30
|
13:30 – 13:45
|
Personalizing Cannabinoid Treatment
|
Dr. Haleli Sharir
|
13:45 -14:00
|
Data-Driven Cannabis Research in Israel: The Ethnobotanical Approach
|
Nadav Eyal
|
14:00 – 14:15
|
Market Highlights and Trends in the Legal Cannabis Markets
|
Tamar Maritz,
|
14:15 – 14:30
|
Phytocannabinoid Pharmaceuticals and Medical Cannabis Markets
|
Roby Zomer
|
14:30 – 14:45
|
The Safety & Efficacy of Cannabis for Pediatric Autism
|
Dr. Gal Meiri,
|
14:45 – 15:00
|
Cannabis Cultivation: The Trends and Challenges Ahead
|
Dubi Raz
|
15:00 – 15:15
|
The Need to Control Variation in Cannabis Manufacturing, When to Celebrate, When to Recall
|
Chris Bolton
|
15:15 – 15:45
|
The Efficacy of CBD in Skin Care
|
Lynn Honderd, Mary's Medicinals
|
15:45 – 16:00
|
Conducting Medical Validation Studies in Israel
|
Hilla Schayek & Lauren Silberman
|
16:00 – 16:15
|
Pioneering White Space for Brands
|
Anthony Wolch
|
16:15 – 16:45
|
Cannabis Normalization
|
Jim Walsh,
Day 2 Tuesday, April 2
|
TIME
|
TOPIC
|
SPEAKER
|
9:45
|
Capturing Votes with Cannabis
|
Saul Kaye, iCAN
|
10:05 – 10:20
|
Medical Ethics: Ethics Start Where Regulation Ends
|
Prof. Arnon Afek
|
10:20 – 10:35
|
The Global Medical Cannabis Investment Landscape
|
Cam Battley
|
10:35 – 10:55
|
Doing Well by Doing Good: The Business of Social Impact
|
Tahira Rehmatulla,
|
10:55 – 11:10
|
Integration of Cannabis in Oncological Comfort Care: New Challenges
|
Prof. Gil Bar Sela,
|
11:10 – 11:30
|
Remote Sensing of Cannabis; the First Step Towards Standardization and Closing the Learning Cycle
|
Prof. Oded Shoseyov
|
11:30 – 11:45
|
Best Practices in International Brand Partnerships:
|
Nancy Whiteman
|
11:45 – 12:15
|
PANEL: Law & Compliance
|
Shabnam Malek, NCBA
|
12:15 – 12:30
|
Develop, Diversify, Deliver: Disrupting Traditional Industries with Cannabis
|
Navdeep Dhaliwal,
|
LUNCH 12:30 – 13:30
|
13:30 – 13:45
|
Global Investment and Cannabis Innovation
|
Nadav Gil, Jennifer Lee
|
13:45 – 14:10
|
The Future of Cannabis: Brands & Distribution
|
Chris Driessen
|
14:10 -14:35
|
REGULATION Duo:
|
Michael Elkin,
|
14:35 – 15:05
|
EU PANEL:
|
Henry Vicente, Endoca
|
15:05 – 15:20
|
Cannabis: Commodity or Brand?
|
Lilach Mazor Power,
|
15:20 – 15:40
|
Pharmaceutical Development in Synthetic Cannabinoids
|
Sari Sagiv, Dror Robinson
|
15:40 – 16:00
|
Using Artificial Intelligence
|
Meni Morin,
|
16:00 – 16:15
|
Cultivating Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis:
|
Oren Shuster,
|
16:15 – 16:30
|
Distillation of crude cannabis extracts for high purity cannabinoid product and terpenes recovery
|
Dean Segal,
|
16:30– 16:55
|
Epic Business Fails
|
Shimmy Posen, Garfinkle Biderman
|
17:00 - 18:00
CannaTech Live Pitch Event!
Journalists must register in advance. For further information, to register and to set up interviews with CannaTech organizers contact Laura Kam laura@kamgs.com +972-54-806-8613.
SOURCE CannaTech
