CannaTech Tel Aviv 2019 Schedule April 1-2

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CannaTech Tel Aviv, taking place April 1-2 in Tel Aviv, the world capital of medical cannabis R&D, will highlight the biggest industry thought leaders, known for their significant and ground-breaking contributions to the global cannabis market in all fields. CannaTech covers a wide breadth of the most current industry topics including presentations that range from Medical Science to Technology to Investment to International Regulation and more.

Not your typical conference, CannaTech combines business and science with the sublime. Over 1000 participants from 30 countries around the world will gather at Trask in the Tel Aviv Port overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Registration begins at 9:00 am.

There will be a PRESS BRIEFING with CannaTech & iCAN Israel: Cannabis CEO Saul Kaye, Ehud Barak, Chairman, CannDoc/InterCure, Yona Levy, CEO, Alvit Pharma and Rylie Maedler, Rylie's Sunshine on Day 1, April 1, 11:30-12:00 at the iCAN: Israel-Cannabis booth.

Schedule (Subject to Change)

Day 1 Monday, April 1

TIME TOPIC SPEAKER 10:00 – 10:20 Opening Remarks

From the Knesset to Cannabis: A Former Prime Minister's View of the Importance of Medical Cannabis in the Global Political Arena Prime Minister Ehud Barak

CANNDOC/InterCure 10:20 – 10:35 The Humans of Cannabis: Rylie's Return Rylie Maedler

Rylie's Sunshine 10:35 – 10:50 Medical Grade Cannabis: What Physicians and Patients Need to Know Dr. Raquel Peyraube

Plena Global 10:50 – 11:05 The Evolution of the Revolution: Next Generation Cannabis Products Dr. William Levine

CannRx 11:05 – 11:25 Global Hemp Bob Hoban

Hoban Law Group 11:25- 11:55 MEDIA PANEL:

Information and Communication in the Cannabis Conversation Sarah Brittany Somerset, Forbes

Cassandra Farrington, MJBiz

Dr. Nechama Lewis

Moderator: Seth Adler, Canneconomy Press Briefing 11:30 – 12:00 11:55 – 12:25 INNOVATION & TECH PANEL:

Novel Medical Cannabis Cultivation, Processing and Delivery Benzi Ronen, Indose

Guy Setton, GemmaCert

Jordan Marku, Indorz

Moderator: Baran Dilaver, FutureScape LLC 12:25 – 12:30 iCAN Incubate: Meet the Innovators Cmtrex

Cann2Go

ReaGenics

NanoE

iCANsee LUNCH 12:30 – 13:30 13:30 – 13:45 Personalizing Cannabinoid Treatment Dr. Haleli Sharir

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals 13:45 -14:00 Data-Driven Cannabis Research in Israel: The Ethnobotanical Approach Nadav Eyal

Eybna 14:00 – 14:15 Market Highlights and Trends in the Legal Cannabis Markets Tamar Maritz,

BDS Analytics 14:15 – 14:30 Phytocannabinoid Pharmaceuticals and Medical Cannabis Markets Roby Zomer

MGC Pharma 14:30 – 14:45 The Safety & Efficacy of Cannabis for Pediatric Autism Dr. Gal Meiri,

Soroka University Medical Center 14:45 – 15:00 Cannabis Cultivation: The Trends and Challenges Ahead Dubi Raz

Netafim 15:00 – 15:15 The Need to Control Variation in Cannabis Manufacturing, When to Celebrate, When to Recall Chris Bolton

TheraCann 15:15 – 15:45 The Efficacy of CBD in Skin Care Lynn Honderd, Mary's Medicinals

Antonio Mazzuko, Crystal Hemp

Perry Antelman, Abacus Health

Moderator: Yaron Eshel 15:45 – 16:00 Conducting Medical Validation Studies in Israel Hilla Schayek & Lauren Silberman

Kanabo 16:00 – 16:15 Pioneering White Space for Brands Anthony Wolch

Beyond Marketing 16:15 – 16:45 Cannabis Normalization Jim Walsh,

Coppertop Media Relations

Dean Raise, Rebelution

Moderator:

Garyn Angel, Magical Butter

Day 2 Tuesday, April 2

TIME TOPIC SPEAKER 9:45 Capturing Votes with Cannabis Saul Kaye, iCAN

Moshe Feiglin 10:05 – 10:20 Medical Ethics: Ethics Start Where Regulation Ends Prof. Arnon Afek

Sheba Medical Center 10:20 – 10:35 The Global Medical Cannabis Investment Landscape Cam Battley

Aurora 10:35 – 10:55 Doing Well by Doing Good: The Business of Social Impact Tahira Rehmatulla,

Hypur Ventures 10:55 – 11:10 Integration of Cannabis in Oncological Comfort Care: New Challenges Prof. Gil Bar Sela,

Emek Medical Center 11:10 – 11:30 Remote Sensing of Cannabis; the First Step Towards Standardization and Closing the Learning Cycle Prof. Oded Shoseyov

Hebrew University 11:30 – 11:45 Best Practices in International Brand Partnerships:

From Concept to Implementation Nancy Whiteman

Wana Brands 11:45 – 12:15 PANEL: Law & Compliance

Intellectual Property, Regulation, and Taxation for Cannabis Companies Shabnam Malek, NCBA

Yoav Etzion, APM & Co.

Moderator:

Charles Feldmann, Feldmann Nagel Cantafio Margulis 12:15 – 12:30 Develop, Diversify, Deliver: Disrupting Traditional Industries with Cannabis Navdeep Dhaliwal,

Supreme Cannabis LUNCH 12:30 – 13:30 13:30 – 13:45 Global Investment and Cannabis Innovation Nadav Gil, Jennifer Lee

Deloitte 13:45 – 14:10 The Future of Cannabis: Brands & Distribution Chris Driessen

Peter Miller

SLANG Worldwide 14:10 -14:35 REGULATION Duo:

Fostering an Economic and Legal Environment for The Cannabis Industry Michael Elkin,

Cannabis Compliance

Aaron Smith, NCIA

Moderator: TBD 14:35 – 15:05 EU PANEL:

Current Economic and Regulatory Trends Henry Vicente, Endoca

Boris Blatnik, KannaSwiss

David Atwood, Prohibition Partners

Moderator: Yona Levy 15:05 – 15:20 Cannabis: Commodity or Brand? Lilach Mazor Power,

The Giving Tree 15:20 – 15:40 Pharmaceutical Development in Synthetic Cannabinoids Sari Sagiv, Dror Robinson

Sela 15:40 – 16:00 Using Artificial Intelligence Meni Morin,

Namaste Technologies 16:00 – 16:15 Cultivating Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis:

The Israeli Landscape Oren Shuster,

IMC 16:15 – 16:30 Distillation of crude cannabis extracts for high purity cannabinoid product and terpenes recovery Dean Segal,

Pope Scientific 16:30– 16:55 Epic Business Fails Shimmy Posen, Garfinkle Biderman

David Hess, Tress

Mike Dacks, Plena Global

Moderator: Saul Kaye, iCAN 17:00 - 18:00

CannaTech Live Pitch Event!

