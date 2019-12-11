CannaTech, the Canadian Securities Exchange & OTC Markets to Convene Cannabis Industry Leaders at the First-Ever Dedicated Cannabis House in Davos

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's top cannabis industry leaders will convene in the first-ever dedicated Cannabis House in Davos, Switzerland, January 20-24, 2020.

The Davos Cannabis House is hosted by CannaTech the world's premier international cannabis summit platform, in partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the U.S. based OTC Market Group.

The theme of this year's World Economic Forum is Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World. The Davos Cannabis Lounge will highlight the economic role of cannabis in the future of healthcare, international trade and investment, and environmental and resource security, to create a cohesive and sustainable cannabis industry for all.

Curated for C-level executives and investors the Cannabis House will have a rich and varied program with some of the world's foremost cannabis-related business leaders analyzing the current challenges and economic future of the hemp and cannabis industries.

Situated alongside world-leading industry and government pavilions, the Cannabis House will host numerous networking opportunities for the Davos community.

"A serious discussion of cannabis and its impact could not be timelier, and Davos is the ideal context given this year's Sustainability theme. Partnering with the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTC Markets to host the first dedicated Davos Cannabis Lounge gives us the ability to amplify the cannabis and hemp messages and reach attendees. This year at CannaTech events from Latin America to South Africa, I witnessed the growing global industry and intense consumer interest in the hemp and cannabis markets. Today, cannabis is poised to revolutionize everything from health care to the ways people partake in leisure activities. On the global level, the threat of climate change has opened peoples' eyes to hemp as a sustainable plant with construction, industry, and medicine. These recent developments are creating new international ecosystems that will impact everyone from farm workers in Africa to the CEOs of the world's largest corporations. It's time for the delegates at Davos to take part in and impact the economic development," said Saul Kaye, founder and CEO of CannaTech and iCAN: Israel-Cannabis.

For access and sponsorship information at the CannaTech Davos Cannabis House click here .

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly-growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE fosters positive working relationships with issuers, providing superior responsiveness to their specific needs. It offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector stable of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The exchange strongly supports entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

The CSE has more than 550 listings and offers trading services for Canadian-listed securities. Its issuers, which are active in diverse industries such as cannabis, technology and mining, have raised more than $3.2 billion in the last 12 months. The exchange was founded in 2004 and has corporate offices in Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.thecse.com and our blog at http://blog.thecse.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About iCAN: Israel-Cannabis

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is building the Global Cannabis Ecosystem. iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's Canna-Technology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and around the world including London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Panama, Cape Town and Asia in 2020.

About CannaTech

CannaTech is the only Medical Cannabis event of its kind with a global focus that offers senior industry leaders, medical and scientific experts, and new ventures the platform to come together, drive innovation, form partnerships and promote knowledge exchange.

