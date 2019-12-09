CannaTech, the Canadian Stock Exchange & OTC Markets to Convene Cannabis Industry Leaders At the First-ever Dedicated Cannabis Lounge in Davos

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's top cannabis industry leaders will convene in the first-ever dedicated Cannabis Lounge in Davos, Switzerland, January 20-24, 2020.

The Davos Cannabis Lounge is hosted by CannaTech the world's premier international cannabis summit platform, in partnership with the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) and Canada's OTC Market Group.

The theme of this year's World Economic Forum is Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World. The Davos Cannabis Lounge will highlight the economic role of cannabis in the future of healthcare, international trade and investment, and environmental and resource security, to create a cohesive and sustainable cannabis industry for all.

Curated for C-level executives and investors the Cannabis Lounge will have a rich and varied program with some of the world's foremost cannabis related business leaders analyzing the current challenges and economic future of the hemp and cannabis industries.

Situated alongside world-leading industry and government pavilions, the Cannabis Lounge will host numerous networking opportunities for the Davos community.

"A serious discussion of cannabis and its impact could not be timelier, and Davos is the ideal context given this year's Sustainability theme. Partnering with the Canadian Stock Exchange and OTC Markets to host the first dedicated Davos Cannabis Lounge gives us the ability to amplify the cannabis and hemp messages and reach attendees. This year at CannaTech events from Latin America to South Africa, I witnessed the growing global industry and intense consumer interest in the hemp and cannabis markets. Today, cannabis is poised to revolutionize everything from health care to the ways people partake in leisure activities. On the global level, the threat of climate change has opened peoples' eyes to hemp as a sustainable plant with innumerable uses for construction, industry, and medicine. These recent developments are creating new international ecosystems that will impact everyone from local farm workers in Africa to the world's largest corporations. It's time for the delegates at Davos to take part in and help shape the economic development." said Saul Kaye, founder and CEO of CannaTech and iCAN: Israel-Cannabis.

