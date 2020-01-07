CannaTech's Davos Cannabis House Aims to "Improve the State of the World" by Creating a Fair and Viable Cannabis Industry

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top cannabis industry leaders will convene in the dedicated Cannabis House in Davos, Switzerland, January 21-24, 2020, for high-level discussions on the emerging global cannabis industry and to network with the many industry stakeholders who will participate in the iconic international gathering.

The Davos Cannabis House will highlight the economic role of cannabis in the future of healthcare, international trade, investment, and environmental and resource security, with the goal of creating a fair and viable cannabis-related industry globally.

The Davos Cannabis House is hosted by CannaTech, the world's premier international cannabis summit platform, in partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the U.S. based OTC Markets Group, and Kannaswiss, the maker of high-quality wellness products, in the true spirit of the gathering to "Improve the State of the World."

Speakers at the Davos Cannabis House will address, among other topics, sustainability and climate change by focusing on hemp-derived products that have the potential to reduce water, energy, packaging waste and more.

Other topics to be addressed include how the growing cannabis economy can play a role in addressing social equity and justice. From Latin America to Africa, many countries with great market potential are also home to disenfranchised populations. The global cannabis industry has the potential to protect local communities and stakeholders with impact investing.

Global cooperation will be discussed in almost every Davos forum. With disparate global and domestic regulatory climates, the challenge of securing and de-risking cannabis investments will be another focal point for discussion.

"Cannabis is on the verge of seriously impacting health care and the ways people partake in leisure activities. On the global level, the threat of climate change has opened people's eyes to hemp as a sustainable plant with innumerable uses for construction, industry, and medicine. These recent developments are creating new international ecosystems that will impact everyone from local farm workers in Africa to the world's largest corporations in the Western world. Davos could not be a better place to examine the place of Cannabis in the world at the beginning of this new decade," said Saul Kaye, founder and CEO of CannaTech and iCAN: Israel-Cannabis.

Situated alongside world-leading industry and government pavilions, the Davos Cannabis House welcomes the Davos press corps to stop by and learn more.

For more information about the Davos Cannabis House click here .

About the Canadian Securities Exchange

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly-growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE fosters positive working relationships with issuers, providing superior responsiveness to their specific needs. It offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector stable of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The exchange strongly supports entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

The CSE has more than 550 listings and offers trading services for Canadian-listed securities. Its issuers, which are active in diverse industries such as cannabis, technology and mining, have raised more than $3.2 billion in the last 12 months. The exchange was founded in 2004 and has corporate offices in Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.thecse.com and our blog at http://blog.thecse.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About iCAN: Israel-Cannabis

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is building the Global Cannabis Ecosystem. iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's Canna-Technology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and around the world, including London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Panama, Cape Town and Asia in 2020.

About CannaTech

CannaTech is the only Medical Cannabis event of its kind with a global focus that offers senior industry leaders, medical and scientific experts, and new ventures the platform to come together, drive innovation, form partnerships and promote knowledge exchange.

