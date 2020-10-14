CANNDESCENT Launches JUSTICE JOINTS, a first-in-industry brand that will donate 100% of Profits to Support Social Equity and Expungement

JUSTICE JOINTS, harnesses the power of legalization to give back to those most affected by cannabis' prohibition. Launching JUSTICE JOINTS, CANNDESCENT hopes to create a self-sustaining platform and economic engine, where both consumers and retailers can spark change in the world through cannabis consumption.

"JUSTICE JOINTS provides an opportunity for the entire cannabis community to rally and to change the world we have into the one we want," said CANNDESCENT's CEO, Adrian Sedlin. He continued, "As industry participants, we feel a massive imperative to help the thousands of people still jailed for selling the same plant we do, and to increasing participation opportunities for those communities disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs."

At launch, JUSTICE JOINTS has partnered with the Last Prisoner Project, a 501(c)(3) non-profit coalition of social justice leaders and drug policy reform experts to direct its profits in support of criminal record expungement, release and reentry programs. Over the coming months, JUSTICE JOINTS will establish a grant program geared toward increasing participation and ownership of BIPOC communities within the cannabis industry.

"Last Prisoner Project is proud to partner with CANNDESCENT at the launch of JUSTICE JOINTS so we can raise awareness around the need for criminal justice reform," said Erik Murray, Last Prisoner Project Board Member. "Last Prisoner Project can't express enough gratitude to the consumers who purchase this great product, and for their contributions to our collective efforts to bring these cannabis prisoners home."

For launch, JUSTICE JOINTS will start with a one-gram pre-roll that retails for under $10.00, and the brand will be available in licensed dispensaries throughout California starting November 2020. Thereafter, CANNDESCENT intends to distribute JUSTICE JOINTS through like-minded operators in other states so all cannabis consumers and retailers can spark change through JUSTICE JOINTS.

About JUSTICE JOINTS

JUSTICE JOINTS harnesses cannabis legalization to benefit those most affected by its prohibition. Donating 100% of profits to cannabis social equity causes, JUSTICE JOINTS provides an opportunity for consumers, retailers and the entire cannabis community to spark change through the cannabis they consume. All brand profits go to the expungement, release and rebuilding of lives for those convicted of nonviolent cannabis offenses and to foster the participation and ownership of BIPOC communities within the cannabis industry. #SPARKCHANGE. Learn more at justicejoints.co.

About The Last Prisoner Project

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. LPP is dedicated to releasing cannabis prisoners and helping them rebuild their lives. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered criminal convictions and the consequences of those convictions. Through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns, the forces behind the Last Prisoner Project will work to redress the past and continuing harms of these unjust laws and policies and are dedicated to making sure that every last victimless cannabis prisoner walks free. Visit www.LastPrisonerProject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.

About CANNDESCENT

CANNDESCENT leads the cannabis industry in innovation and empowers adults to turn down the noise, unlock the moment and transform their lives with ultra-premium cannabis products. In 2015, CANNDESCENT redefined cannabis, launching the industry's first luxury brand and becoming the first cultivator to pioneer effects-based cannabis by introducing user-friendly categories like Calm, Cruise, Create, Connect and Charge. Since 2017, CANNDESCENT has been California's #1-selling, luxury flower brand; in 2018, it launched the industry's first commercial-scale solar project; in 2019, CANNDESCENT, with its other brands, became the #1-selling flower company in the California market. Consumers can purchase CANNDESCENT products in select dispensaries across California. Learn more about the company at www.canndescent.com.

