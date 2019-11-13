CANNDESCENT Names Sam Arellano As Chief Marketing Officer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CANNDESCENT, California's top-selling cultivator of ultra-premium cannabis, today announced the addition of Sam Arellano as Chief Marketing Officer. As a member of the executive team, Mr. Arellano will drive the company's go-to-market commercialization efforts in support of its aggressive, multi-state growth strategies.

Mr. Arellano is an accomplished executive and award-winning accelerator of lifestyle brands. He has created and produced internationally recognized campaigns for some of the world's leading brands including Nike, Red Bull and Incase. As a career marketing specialist, Sam's 20-year work history spans men's contemporary apparel, sporting goods and consumer electronics. Prior to joining CANNDESCENT Sam served as CMO for Lumos Labs – a Hong Kong based manufacturer of Bluetooth enabled bicycle helmets sold exclusively at Apple.

"Sam's entrepreneurial spirit and distinct marketing vision makes him a standout executive, and we are delighted to welcome him to the CANNDESCENT team," said Adrian Sedlin, CEO of CANNDESCENT. "Sam is a seasoned and exceptional talent in his field and has experienced success in a wide range of industries. CANNDESCENT values his passion for creative and unconventional thinking, and his foresight will allow the brand to thrive as we continue penetrating new markets and reaching new consumers."

"CANNDESCENT is one of the most visible and disruptive cannabis brands in the industry, and I am grateful for the opportunity to apply my experience to advance the brand's mission of bringing modern and transformative cannabis experiences to customers," said Sam Arellano.

About CANNDESCENT

CANNDESCENT empowers adults to turn down the noise, unlock the moment and transform their lives with ultra-premium cannabis products. In 2015, CANNDESCENT became the first cannabis cultivator in the world to abandon traditional strain names and pioneer effects-based cannabis, selling its flowers under the names, Calm, Cruise, Create, Connect and Charge. Since 2017, CANNDESCENT has been California's #1-selling, luxury flower brand and has since launched its brands into other product categories, vapes and ingestibles, and markets. Currently, consumers can purchase CANNDESCENT products in California and Nevada. You can learn more about the company at www.canndescent.com .

Media Contact

Rosie Mattio

MATTIO Communications

canndescent@mattio.com

SOURCE CANNDESCENT

Related Links

http://www.canndescent.com

