Canndescent's goodbrands Launches New Line of Sustainably Grown Products

" good mints are the result of a two year product and R&D effort to deliver a fast acting, great tasting product for the adult use consumer who wants their experience now," said Canndescent CEO, Adrian Sedlin. "By leveraging mucosal absorption for greater bioavailability, good mints bring ingestibles to a place where consumers don't need to make a reservation 90 minutes ahead to have an experience. good mints offer the same quality experience in a more discreet and accessible medium for those looking for smoking alternatives."

To continue the brand's commitment of delivering high-quality products at an accessible price point, goodmints will be followed by goodvapes and goodpacks which are slated to launch over the next 60 days. goodvapes offer a high quality, full-spectrum amber cannabis oil at an approachable price, while goodpacks deliver an 8-pack of joints with 100% sun grown goodflower that outperform category leaders in both price and quality.

goodbrands launched in 2018 with the purpose of bringing high-value product to lifestyle-focused consumers. The latest addition of mints, all-in-one vapes and cartridges complement the existing goodbrands line of flowers and pre-rolls and marks the company's expansion into edible products. The announcement comes on the heels of Canndescent's $25 million in Series C funding led by Green Acre Capital that closed in September 2019.

About goodbrands

What's good? It's good to create a quality and well-valued product. It's good to be fun and simple. goodbrands is the official cannabis of good times and natural living. We grow the best varieties under the California sun using sustainable practices, fair wages, pure water, and no pesticides. Simply put, we are good people who provide good weed. You can find goodbrands' 1/8th premium flower and pre-rolls at your local dispensaries throughout California. For more goodness, visit www.goodbrandsco.com .

About Canndescent

Canndescent empowers adults to turn down the noise, unlock the moment and transform their lives with ultra-premium cannabis products. In 2015, Canndescent became the first cannabis cultivator in the world to abandon traditional strain names and pioneer effects-based cannabis, selling its flowers under the names, Calm, Cruise, Create, Connect and Charge. Since 2017, Canndescent has been California's #1-selling, luxury flower brand and has since launched its brands into other product categories, such as vapes and ingestibles, as well as expanded into new markets. Currently, consumers can purchase Canndescent products in California and Nevada. You can learn more about the company at www.canndescent.com .

Media Contact

