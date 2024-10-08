Cannect Wellness Secures $7M in Latest Round of Funding

Illinois-based craft cannabis company eyes expansion with new capital infusion.

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannect Wellness, one of Illinois' fastest-growing craft cannabis companies, today announced the successful completion of its second round of funding, securing $7 million in fresh capital. This latest round brings the company's total equity funding to $14.5 million, marking a significant milestone as it continues to expand its operations and enhance its product offerings.

David Michaud (left), COO & Co-Founder of Cannect Wellness, and Gabe Singal (right), CEO & Co-Founder of Cannect Wellness

Since its launch last year, Cannect Wellness has quickly gained recognition in the cannabis industry for its high-quality, premium craft cannabis products. With this additional funding, Cannect Wellness plans to double down on its "quality over quantity" approach while accelerating the scaling of its production capabilities and investing in the development of new, innovative products.

"We are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we continue to grow and push the boundaries of what a craft cannabis company can achieve," said Gabe Singal, CEO and Co-Founder of Cannect Wellness. "This round of funding will allow us to reach more customers, improve our processes, and maintain our focus on high standards of quality and sustainability."

The $7 million in new funding comes from a diverse group of investors, including both new and existing backers. Cannect Wellness plans to use the funds to increase its production capacity, expand its product portfolio, and double the size of its team. The company also plans to launch new brands and evaluate other expansion opportunities that align with its mission of providing the best cannabis experiences for consumers in Illinois.

"We have some exciting things in the works," added Singal. "As the market changes, we work hard to stay ahead of the curve and our upcoming product launches will reflect that."

Cannect Wellness' rapid growth reflects a rising demand for high-quality, craft cannabis, as more consumers seek premium products in an increasingly competitive market. With its focus on quality and sustainability, Cannect Wellness is poised to remain a leader in the Illinois cannabis industry.

