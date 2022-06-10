Canned Food Market Size to Grow by USD 23.77 billion | Growing Need for Convenience Foods to Drive Growth | Technavio

Jun 10, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canned foods refer to processed food products that are stored in containers. The canning process involves heat and steam pressure, which prevents the spoilage of food products.
According to the report "Canned Food Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 3.29% in 2021 and a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (canned fish and seafood, canned vegetables, canned meat, canned ready meals, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our Sample Report
Vendor Insights and Scope
The canned food market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Bolton Group Srl, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Princes Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read a Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the canned food market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market for canned food in North America. The growth of the market in the region will be driven by the growing need for convenience foods owing to hectic lifestyles.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution. View our Report Snapshot
Key Segment Analysis
The canned fish and seafood segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for canned fish and seafood products has increased in countries such as China, India, and Brazil, owing to the growth of the population and rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming seafood. Countries in the Middle East are also experiencing significant demand.
View a Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The growing need for convenience foods owing to hectic lifestyles is driving the growth of the global canned food market. The demand for canned food is increasing, especially among the working population, owing to factors such as short cooking time, easy preparation, and long shelf life. Canned fruits and vegetables are less likely to get spoiled and have lower handling and transportation costs than fresher variants.
The rise in product recalls will challenge the global canned food market growth during the forecast period. These recalls are a result of improper handling of raw materials or supplies. Over the last few years, various products have been recalled over the last few years due to the use of contaminated raw materials, presence of allergens, and incorrect labeling.
Download a sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the market.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist canned food market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the canned food market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the canned food market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of canned food market vendors
Related Reports:
Meat Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Packaged Dehydrated Food Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Canned Food Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 23.77 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.29
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Spain, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Bolton Group Srl, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Princes Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Canned fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Canned fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Canned fish and seafood - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Canned vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Canned vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Canned vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Canned meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Canned meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Canned meat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Canned ready meals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Canned ready meals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Canned ready meals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Bolton Group Srl
- Exhibit 56: Bolton Group Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Bolton Group Srl - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Bolton Group Srl - Key offerings
- 11.4 Campbell Soup Co.
- Exhibit 59: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Campbell Soup Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 62: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Conagra Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Del Monte Pacific Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.7 General Mills Inc.
- Exhibit 74: General Mills Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: General Mills Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: General Mills Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 77: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 79: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 11.9 Princes Ltd.
- Exhibit 83: Princes Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Princes Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 85: Princes Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.10 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Exhibit 86: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Exhibit 90: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 93: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Segment focus
- 11.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Exhibit 95: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 98: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 101: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 103: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article