Canned Food Market to grow by USD 29.44 billion, Packaging-related innovations are the primary trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging-related innovations are the primary trend in the market. Manufacturers are focusing on innovations in packaging with an increase in the demand for chemical-free canned foods. Brands like Conagra Brands and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (Hain Celestial) have started offering products in BPA-free containers. These brands offer either a few or all their canned food products in BPA-free cans, which usually have polyester-based substances coated on the inside of the cans. To know more, request a sample now!

The canned food market is segmented by product (canned fish and seafood, canned vegetables, canned meat, canned ready meals, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The canned fish and seafood segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the new product launches. To remain competitive in the market and satisfy shifting consumer needs, market participants are introducing new items. This is a significant factor in promoting the market growth.

The canned food market is estimated to grow by USD 29.44 billion at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2027.

The canned food market comprises several market vendors, including A. Clouet Australia Pty Ltd., Atria Plc, Bolton Group Srl, BONDUELLE SA, Campbell Soup Co., CHB Group, Conagra Brands Inc., Danish Crown AS, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Eureden Co-operative Group, General Mills Inc ., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., The J.M Smucker Co. among others.

The new product launches are notably driving the canned food market growth, although factors such as product recalls may impede the market growth.

North America will account for 33% of the growth of the canned food market during the forecast period.

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

