Canned Food Market to grow by USD 29.44 billion, Packaging-related innovations are the primary trend in the market - Technavio

Technavio

06 Dec, 2023, 03:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging-related innovations are the primary trend in the market. Manufacturers are focusing on innovations in packaging with an increase in the demand for chemical-free canned foods. Brands like Conagra Brands and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (Hain Celestial) have started offering products in BPA-free containers. These brands offer either a few or all their canned food products in BPA-free cans, which usually have polyester-based substances coated on the inside of the cans. To know more, request a sample now!

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Canned Food Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Canned Food Market

The canned food market is segmented by product (canned fish and seafood, canned vegetables, canned meat, canned ready meals, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The canned fish and seafood segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the new product launches. To remain competitive in the market and satisfy shifting consumer needs, market participants are introducing new items. This is a significant factor in promoting the market growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The canned food market is estimated to grow by USD 29.44 billion at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2027.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    The canned food market comprises several market vendors, including A. Clouet Australia Pty Ltd., Atria Plc, Bolton Group Srl, BONDUELLE SA, Campbell Soup Co., CHB Group, Conagra Brands Inc., Danish Crown AS, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Eureden Co-operative Group, General Mills Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., The J.M Smucker Co. among others.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The new product launches are notably driving the canned food market growth, although factors such as product recalls may impede the market growth.
  • What is the largest region in the market?
    North America will account for 33% of the growth of the canned food market during the forecast period.

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

