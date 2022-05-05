Canned Mushroom Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from Europe|Canned Button Mushroom Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| Technavio

Canned Mushroom Market: Growing need for convenience foods owing to hectic lifestyles to drive growth

The growing need for convenience foods owing to hectic lifestyles is one of the key drivers supporting the canned mushroom market growth. The hectic lifestyle of millennials increased the demand for convenient, nutritious food offerings and canned foods such as canned mushrooms. The airtight, sealed metal containers increase the shelf life and help retain the nutrition of food products. Canned food products also cater to health-conscious consumers, who look for nutritious food products. The taste and quality of food products are preserved against various conditions by the metal containers, from manufacturing to supplying to distributing outlets. Moreover, Cans made of steel efficiently protect the canned content from deterioration due to light. Such advantages will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Canned Mushroom Market: Threat of contamination to hinder the growth

The threat of contamination is one of the factors hindering the canned mushroom market's growth. Most vendors purchase or source raw materials from third-party suppliers. Improper handling of these supplies can result in food contamination. One of the most common reasons for food poisoning is the spread of germs onto food from other food, surfaces, equipment, and hands. It can result in products being discarded or recalled, which could affect a company's operation and sales. Meanwhile, inspection bodies have the right to shut down a business because of unsafe and unhygienic activities related to food and have the authority to seize food and beverage products that are a threat to the wellbeing of consumers. Such threats are hindering the market growth.

Canned Mushroom Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the canned mushroom market by Product (Canned button mushroom, Canned shiitake mushroom, Canned oyster mushroom, and Other canned mushrooms) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The canned mushroom market share growth in the canned button mushroom segment will be significant for revenue generation. Button mushrooms are available throughout the year and are widely used in casseroles, soups, and salads. Though many people are unaware of the health benefits of button mushrooms, the product description and nutritional information on the packaging can help convince them to purchase these mushrooms. Button mushrooms are a rich source of Vitamin D. They are also rich in potassium minerals and help fight prostate cancer. They also balance the production of estrogen in the body. Such health benefits will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Canned Mushroom Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.82 Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B and G Foods Inc., BONDUELLE SA, Hirano Mushroom LLC, American Garden, Amish Country Store, Commercial Mushroom Producers Co Operative Society Ltd., Costa Group Holdings Ltd., Dhruv Agro, Fujian Haishan Foods Co. Ltd., Giorgio Fresh Co., Greenyard NV, Jolly Pure Goodness, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Okechamp SA, Prochamp BV, RIBEREBRO INTEGRAL S.A.U., Roland Foods LLC, The Mushroom Co., and Wegmans Food Markets Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Canned button mushroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Canned button mushroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Canned button mushroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Canned button mushroom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Canned button mushroom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Canned shiitake mushroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Canned shiitake mushroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Canned shiitake mushroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Canned shiitake mushroom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Canned shiitake mushroom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Canned oyster mushroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Canned oyster mushroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Canned oyster mushroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Canned oyster mushroom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Canned oyster mushroom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Other canned mushroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Other canned mushroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Other canned mushroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Other canned mushroom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Other canned mushroom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 American Garden

Exhibit 97: American Garden - Overview



Exhibit 98: American Garden - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: American Garden - Key offerings

10.4 B and G Foods Inc.

and G Foods Inc. Exhibit 100: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 BONDUELLE SA

Exhibit 103: BONDUELLE SA - Overview



Exhibit 104: BONDUELLE SA - Business segments



Exhibit 105: BONDUELLE SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: BONDUELLE SA - Segment focus

10.6 Dhruv Agro

Exhibit 107: Dhruv Agro - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 108: Dhruv Agro - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 109: Dhruv Agro - Key offerings

10.7 Giorgio Fresh Co.

Exhibit 110: Giorgio Fresh Co. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Giorgio Fresh Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Giorgio Fresh Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Greenyard NV

Exhibit 113: Greenyard NV - Overview



Exhibit 114: Greenyard NV - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Greenyard NV - Key news



Exhibit 116: Greenyard NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Greenyard NV - Segment focus

10.9 Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

Exhibit 118: Monterey Mushrooms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Monterey Mushrooms Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Monterey Mushrooms Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Okechamp SA

Exhibit 121: Okechamp SA - Overview



Exhibit 122: Okechamp SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Okechamp SA - Key offerings

10.11 Prochamp BV

Exhibit 124: Prochamp BV - Overview



Exhibit 125: Prochamp BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Prochamp BV - Key offerings

10.12 The Mushroom Co.

Exhibit 127: The Mushroom Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: The Mushroom Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: The Mushroom Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

