Canned tuna market to grow by 3.55% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Launch of new products will drive growth -Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Canned Tuna Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd., American Tuna Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Century Pacific Food Inc., Conservas La Gaviota SL, Crown Prince Inc., Diavena Ltd., Dongwon Group, Frinsa del Noroeste SA, Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd., Jealsa Rianxeira SAU, King Bell Producer Co. Ltd., LUIS CALVO SANZ SA , Ocean Brands GP, Otis McAllister Inc., Princes Ltd., Private Label Tuna, PT. Bali Maya Permai, Thai Union Group PCL, and Wild Planet Foods Inc. among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution channel (hypermarket and supermarket, specialty stores, and online), product (canned skipjack tuna, canned yellowfin tuna, canned albacore tuna, and other canned tuna), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , and South America )

In 2017, the canned tuna market was valued at USD 15019.52 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 6,114.36 million. The canned tuna market size is estimated to grow by USD 4188.4 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6% according to Technavio.

Canned tuna market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global canned tuna market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

American Tuna Inc.: The company offers canned tuna such as American Tuna No Salt, American Tuna Sea Salt Added.

The company offers canned tuna such as American Tuna No Salt, American Tuna Sea Salt Added. Bumble Bee Foods LLC: The company offers canned tuna such as BUMBLE BEE Prime Solid White Albacore Tuna in water low sodium, BUMBLE BEE Prime Tonno Yellowfin Solid Light Tuna in olive oil.

The company offers canned tuna such as BUMBLE BEE Prime Solid White Albacore Tuna in water low sodium, BUMBLE BEE Prime Tonno Yellowfin Solid Light Tuna in olive oil. Crown Prince Inc.: The company offers canned tuna such as Solid White Albacore Tuna No Salt Added, Solid White Albacore Tuna.

Global canned tuna market– Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Launch of new products

Health benefits associated with tuna consumption

Rising import and export of canned tuna

KEY challenges:

Adverse effects associated with overconsumption of canned tuna

Growing popularity of vegan tuna

Stringent regulations

The canned tuna market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this canned tuna market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the canned tuna market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the canned tuna market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the canned tuna market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of canned tuna market vendors

Canned Tuna Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4188.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.55 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Spain, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd., American Tuna Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Century Pacific Food Inc., Conservas La Gaviota SL, Crown Prince Inc., Diavena Ltd., Dongwon Group, Frinsa del Noroeste SA, Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd., Jealsa Rianxeira SAU, King Bell Producer Co. Ltd., LUIS CALVO SANZ SA, Ocean Brands GP, Otis McAllister Inc., Princes Ltd., Private Label Tuna, PT. Bali Maya Permai, Thai Union Group PCL, and Wild Planet Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

