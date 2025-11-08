CANNES GALA supports AXLR8-G to Help Artists Step onto the Global Stage

A GRAMMY-Targeted Artist Acceleration Program Has Launched from Japan

Born as an international nexus of music and culture, [ ACCELERATE-"GRAMMY" ]

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXLR8-G is a cross-industry project formed by Japan's leading artists, creators, and record label representatives. Encompassing a diverse range of works from multiple musicians, it represents an unprecedented initiative to accelerate Japan's challenge toward the global stage. This year, AXLR8-G took its first step by strongly supporting numerous official entries from Japan. Designed with the utmost respect for the GRAMMY Awards, the project does not replace any role of the official organizers. Instead, it aims to build the pathway for artists to step onto the international stage, in full compliance with the official submission and review process set by the Recording Academy.

The key visual is created by a former Studio Ghibli artist and international animator known for ONE PIECE FILM RED.

These activities are conducted under the guidance and cooperation of the officially recognized CANNES GALA, endorsed by the Cannes Film Festival.

In recent years, Japan's animation and manga industries have achieved record-breaking revenues. Owing to its unique market structure—stronger in physical media compared to global standards—the music market has also shown double-digit growth, expanding Japan's content industry. However, according to IFPI global statistics, Japan, despite being Asia's largest music market, has maintained a heavy focus on domestic activities.

The launch of AXLR8-G marks a major step in enhancing Japan's international music mobility, positioning the country as a model case that may influence the global balance of the content industry, as Asia's largest consumer market becomes more deeply connected to Western industry structures.

The first event will be held on February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, coinciding with the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Kimitaka Kato – Executive Director:

"A new generation of Japanese artists is creating a powerful movement in the global music scene. Their energy transcends borders, resonating deeply with young audiences in the West and beginning to exert real influence. By pursuing the GRAMMY Awards together, we aim to further expand the presence of Japanese music across the world."

TAICHI – Chairman:

"The GRAMMY Awards uphold the philosophy of 'connecting people and cultures through music to build a better society.' They have continually demonstrated how creativity can transform the world. Sharing this same spirit, AXLR8-G—alongside the CANNES GALA, the only officially recognized social ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival—envisions a future where artistic creation unites beyond national boundaries."

Chairman: TAICHI

Executive Director: KIMITAKA KATO

Executive Producer: RYO NAKATSUJI

Directed by AKASHI STEVE KAWAMITSU

Director: SHINPEI TOKAI

Director: NAO

Creative Directors: SCATTER（NOMA）

: NAOHIRO NAKAMURA

: KAZUAKI HAYAMA

: VELNO YOMI

: IPPEI NISHIHARA

: REIKO KOIDE

Creative Producer / Actor: YUKA KUMAMOTO

Co-Producer: JIN MASAHISA

Co-Producer: YUKI MIMA

Key-Visual: Animator: HIROSHI SHIMIZU

Produced by TAKURO ANDO

Producer: SATOSHI MIMA

Production: NOMA

Approved by CANNES GALA

