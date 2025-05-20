Cannes Premiere: Lenovo Shines Spotlight on Chinese Wildlife Conservation Innovation with Lu Chuan's Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wildlife Park

CANNES, France, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenovo Group and renowned Chinese film director Lu Chuan today premiered the documentary Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wildlife Park at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Highlighting China's innovation in wildlife conservation, the documentary showcases the beauty of plateau wildlife and the unique approach to conservation rooted in traditional Eastern wisdom. Upon its debut, the film received unanimous acclaim at Cannes.

Lu Chuan at Cannes Wildlife & Cinema Seminar

Alongside the screening, a seminar was held exploring the importance of wildlife documentaries in raising awareness for environmental issues. The seminar brought together environmental advocates, filmmakers, and technology specialists from around the world to engage in discussions about the film's portrayal of China's pioneering wildlife conservation practices at the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wildlife Park (QWP) known as the QWP Model.

Among the attendees was Greg Reitman, widely regarded as Hollywood's "Green Filmmaker", stating: "My filmmaking is fueled by a passion for spotlighting environmental issues and driving positive change. The film Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wildlife Park has inspired me -- AI serves as a bridge, enabling us to monitor wildlife non-invasively and guiding us toward a future of living in harmony with all beings through respect and protection."

The QWP Model focuses on providing comprehensive care for injured wildlife, using technology to assess their potential for survival in the wild, and prioritizing their reintroduction to natural habitats. The distinct conservation philosophy stems from local beliefs in the cycle of reincarnation, where all spirits - humans, animals, and plants - can be reborn as another, making all life forms equal and deserving of the same respect and care.

By integrating cutting-edge AI into the park's operations, Lenovo has built the first AI Park on the plateau, transforming how conservationists research, rescue, and rehabilitate wildlife on the plateau. Key applications include using AI to recognize indicative wildlife behaviors for advanced care, to collect and analyze real-time data for improved reintroduction strategies, and to automatically document medical records for long-term research.

More than a cinematic triumph, Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wildlife Park's Cannes debut shows how Chinese conservation philosophies, powered by Lenovo AI, offer a unique solution to global ecological challenges. As part of Lenovo's commitment to 'Smarter AI for All', this collaboration strives to utilize AI to build a more sustainable coexistence between humans and nature.

