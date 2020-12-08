Cannex Scientific Announces Appointment of Rebecca O. Bagley as Chief Executive Officer

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannex Scientific ("Cannex Scientific" or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Rebecca O. Bagley as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Cannex Scientific is a biopharmaceutical company focused on unleashing the power of the endocannabinoid system to address large global unmet health challenges through the development of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Working with premier academic partners and leading therapeutic companies, we innovate to develop new solutions with the highest research and clinical standards.

Rebecca Bagley, CEO of Cannex Scientific

Rebecca will lead the development of new cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical solutions through the Company's current research partners and work with the Company's contract research organizations to develop, market and license Cannex Scientific branded treatments globally.

Cannex Scientific Executive Chairwoman, Rebecca Myers, Esq. stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca to Cannex Scientific as its Chief Executive Officer. I believe that Rebecca's experience with successfully bringing scientific findings in the academic setting to market for patients through leading private companies, her successful experience partnering with academic researchers, together with her vast experience in the capital markets will be the key drivers to the success of Cannex Scientific. Rebecca's experience with building teams and developing and driving successful growth strategies is exactly what Cannex Scientific needs. I am so excited to work with Rebecca in developing the leading biopharmaceutical company in the cannabinoid therapeutics sector globally," said Myers.

Rebecca Bagley has over 25 years of experience in finance and building sustainable private, public partnerships with nearly 14 years in the biotechnology industry. Rebecca most recently served as Vice Chancellor for Economic Partnerships at the University of Pittsburgh. During her tenure she advanced corporate and venture related research partnerships based on the university's portfolio of over $600 million in NIH funding. Before that, she served as CEO of NorTech focused on inclusive private, public partnerships to accelerate products to market. Prior to that role, Bagley served as Deputy Secretary in the Commonwealth of PA with responsibilities that included developing partnerships at the BIO International and JPMorgan Healthcare events and developing and managing a venture capital portfolio with 42 LP relationships. Rebecca spent the first seven years of her career in Investment Banking, most notably at JPMorgan Chase in NYC. She received her bachelor's degree from University of Colorado, Boulder and lives in Pittsburgh with her husband John, a woodworker, and two teenage daughters.

"I am very excited to lead Cannex Scientific as we build an impactful and inclusive company. We have an incredible opportunity to increase discoveries related to the endocannabinoid system, bring solutions to market and lead in a fast-growing industry. The opportunity for generating novel scientific discovery while delivering well-rounded stakeholder value makes our industry particularly impactful towards positive outcomes for human health and society," said Bagley.

About Cannex Scientific. Cannex Scientific is a biopharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in cannabinoid-based solutions. Working with premier academic partners and leading therapeutic companies, we innovate to develop new solutions to global unmet health challenges. Cannex Scientific is led by a world-class team of scientists and management professionals who are driven by the discovery, development, and manufacturing of revolutionary, high quality products globally. Cannex Scientific: Unleashing the power of the endocannabinoid system to address large Global Unmet Health Challenges. Learn more at www.cannexscientific.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release include certain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those relating to its operations, expected use of proceeds and prospects. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Although Cannex Scientific has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under US Federal laws; change in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry; and regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Cannex Scientific disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Cannex Scientific does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

Media Contact:

Kyle Morse

407-919-9470

[email protected]

SOURCE Cannex Scientific

