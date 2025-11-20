Cannformatics and Dr. Laszlo Mechtler Announce Intent to Launch Lab Service for Personalized Medical Cannabis in Migraine and Other Conditions

Research involving 150 migraine patients aims to replace trial-and-error with data-driven guidance for personalized cannabis care.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannformatics, a biotechnology company pioneering Cannabis-Responsive™ biomarker technology, and Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, Chief Medical Officer of the DENT Neurologic Institute the largest Neuroscience Center in North America, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) codifying their intent to form a joint venture to advance research on the effects of medical cannabis in migraine and other neurological disorders and develop a saliva-based lab testing platform to support personalized treatment.

The collaboration brings together Cannformatics's Cannabis-Responsive™ (C-Res™) biomarker technology and Dr. Mechtler's extensive clinical expertise in neurology and headache medicine to provide healthcare providers with data-driven insights to personalize medical cannabis treatment for migraine patients and optimize care over time.

The planned research will be a study involving 150 participants with migraine, designed to evaluate the metabolic impact of medical cannabis using pharmacometabolomics, the process of analyzing metabolite data with AI to predict the impact of cannabinoids and guide personalized medicine. Following approval by an FDA-registered Institutional Review Board (IRB), the study is expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

Once validated, the envisioned lab service will offer three types of tests:

Determines if a patient is a suitable candidate for medical cannabis treatment. Provides a recommended cannabinoid profile and dosing guidelines. Enables ongoing monitoring and adjustment of treatment.

"This collaboration expands Cannformatics's work into migraine, joining our ongoing research in autism and Alzheimer's disease," said Itzhak Kurek, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Cannformatics. "Dr. Mechtler's leadership at DENT and his pioneering work in medical cannabis bring unparalleled clinical depth to our biomarker research."

Dr. Laszlo Mechtler is internationally recognized for his contributions to neurology, neuro-oncology, and medical cannabis research. In addition to his role at DENT, he serves as Chief of Neurology and Oncology at Roswell Park Cancer Center and Professor of Neurology, Neuro-Oncology, and Neurosurgery at the State University of New York at Buffalo. Board-certified in Neurology, Neuroimaging, Neuro-Oncology, Headache Medicine, and Psychiatry, Dr. Mechtler directs one of the nation's leading medical cannabis clinics and has overseen the certification of more than 15,000 patients through New York State's program.

"Patients and providers are currently forced into a costly and time-consuming cycle of trial-and-error to find cannabis products that provide effective relief," said Dr. Laszlo Mechtler. "Our goal is to end that guesswork and frivolous spending. By identifying Cannabis-Responsive biomarkers, we will not only determine if cannabis therapy is suitable for a patient but also provide a precise product recommendation the first time. This evidence-based approach aims to dramatically improve patient outcomes and fundamentally changes how clinicians and the broader cannabis industry approach patient care."

Cannformatics uses pharmacometabolomic profiling to identify Cannabis-Responsive (C-Res™) biomarkers, providing scientific insight into how cannabinoids affect human health. www.cannformatics.com

SOURCE Cannformatics