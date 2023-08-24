Cannformatics Announces Scientific Reports Publication Revealing Groundbreaking Progress in Personalizing Medical Cannabis Treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder

Cannformatics

24 Aug, 2023, 10:03 ET

 Pioneering Research Harnesses Cannabis-Responsive (C-Res™) Biomarkers & Machine Learning to pave the way for Customized Therapies Across a Broad Range of Neurological & Neuropsychiatric Disorders including Alzheimer's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis & PTSD

  • The paper showcases the potential of Cannformatics C-Res biomarker database to define the mechanism of action (MOA) and therapeutic window for every major cannabinoid.
  • The paper begins to define a novel approach to using C-Res biomarkers to distinguish cohorts within the ASD population based on metabolic imbalance. This approach opens new opportunities for developing patient-specific therapies that can go beyond the use of medical cannabis.
  • The study shows for the first time the therapeutic role of non-cannabinoid phytochemicals including terpenes, flavonoids, and phytosterols in ASD, commonly referred to as the entourage effect
  • Preliminary results suggest that machine learning applications can identify the specific MOA of cannabinoids and entourage effect of phytochemicals without the need to test each one separately in patients with ASD.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannformatics an early-stage biotechnology company announced today that its paper titled, "A Machine Learning Approach for Understanding the Metabolomics Response of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder to Medical Cannabis Treatment" was published by Nature's Scientific Reports. This paper unveils the company's progress towards launching a saliva-based lab testing service to guide healthcare providers, patients, and families with personalized medical cannabis treatments. The initial service is expected to launch for people with ASD within six-months of the company completing its Series-A fundraising round.

"With the release of this paper, we've now published three scientific papers that collectively lay a strong foundation for developing C-Res technology-based applications. Our focus is on introducing a saliva-based lab testing service that empowers healthcare providers and patients to tailor and evaluate cannabis-based treatments with precision," explained Itzhak Kurek, Cannformatics CEO and Cofounder.

Dr. Kurek continued, "For me, the most important discovery to come out of the machine learning research was the ability of C-Res biomarkers to serve as a probe to identify metabolic imbalances in children with ASD. This innovative approach holds remarkable potential to positively impact the broader ASD community. Ultimately, we want to positively impact all patients struggling with neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions by identifying the MOA and metabolic pathways underlying THC, CBD, CBG and phytochemicals. This understanding will pave the way for a new generation of cannabinoid-based therapeutic solutions," added Dr. Kurek.

"For years, the cannabis industry has searched for scientifically valid published data that showcases the medical benefits and safety of cannabis. This absence of pharmaceutical grade data is what is heard most often from the medical community and regulators. Today we have three rigorously peer-reviewed papers, leaving no doubt. We've presented this compelling data to physicians and policymakers, all of whom were convinced of cannabis' impact in treating study participants," remarked Kenneth Epstein Chief Commercial Officer and Co-founder. "As we move forward, we are ready to partner with the cannabis and life science communities to create a new wave of economic growth and breakthrough products for our industry," shared Epstein.

About Cannformatics
Cannformatics is an early-stage biotechnology startup focused on the development of Cannabis-Responsive™ biomarkers found in saliva for personalized cannabis treatment, product development and other applications. The company has written a scientific white paper that summarizes the findings from its three published papers. Cannformatics is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Investors interested in learning more about the Series A investment opportunity please email [email protected]. Follow us on Twitter @cannformatics.

