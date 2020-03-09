Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. Announces the Opening of Its Second Crowdfunding Round in Israel Up to 1.2 M$

ROSH HAA'YIN, Israel, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An Israeli-based food-tech developer of cannabis-based edibles targeting a variety of different, new and revolutionary types of cannabis infused food, beverages, spices and more, is excited to announce the opening of the second crowdfunding round in Israel by Pipelbiz platform.

Cannibble's first successful crowdfunding round ended last March 2019, was to become the first company in Israel to raise from a crowdfunding platform more than 1 Million US$ and to cross the 1,000 investors bar.

This crowdfunding round is targeting a raise of 4 Million NIS (~1,15 US$) at a price of 9.38 NIS (2.7 US$) per share. The first round offered the company's shares for a price of 6.875 NIS (1.9 US$) per share. This presents a value raise of 36% for the first round investors.

Cannibble received the funds from the first round in April 2019 and until Feb 2020, Cannibble completed in just 6 months its first qualified production line in Miami, which manufactures 'The Pelicann' CBD and Hemp seeds products. Currently Cannibble has 32 products in stock and on the shelves out of 100 in its 'The Pelicann' portfolio.

Cannibble has also invested and completed in this short time its branding, trademarks and packaging according to all food regulations. You can find more information about the Hemp seeds products on Amazon and CBD at www.thepelicann.com

This fund raising round is dedicated to achieve 5 goals which will take Cannibble forward as a market leader in its segment of infused edibles:

Listing on the CSE (Canadian Securities Exchange) will give the company's investors the ability to trade the company's shares. Targeting Sep 2020 Opening an office in Miami to serve the CBD and Hemp seeds products US locally and worldwide Inventory to address the market demand Marketing and Sales selling through hundreds of POS as convenient stores, kiosks, CBD shops, wellness and health shops, etc. Expansion to more states and international shipping. The company is negotiating local licensing agreements with THC manufacturers per legalized state.

Please do not hesitate in contacting us for more information about investment opportunities, local THC manufacturing, partnerships and distribution through [email protected] or [email protected]

Ziv Turner

VP Business Development and Co-Founder

[email protected]

+1-940-304-2224

+972-54-5500-450 (WhatsApp)

SOURCE Cannibble Food-Tech