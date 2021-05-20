Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. enters the Canadian Cannabis Edibles market

Cannibble reached a new agreement with one of the leading Canadian cannabis companies to deliver new a line of CBD based shakes.

ROSH HAA'YIN, Israel, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannibble FoodTech Ltd ("Cannibble") an Israeli Foodtech start up, is pleased to announce that it reached an agreement to develop a new line of CBD infused shakes with one of Canada's leading Cannabis companies.

Cannibble will develop for the Canadian company a line of CBD infused shakes with new and unique flavors. Once the product development is completed, the Canadian company will start selling and marketing them in Canada.

Elad Barkan, Cannibble CTO says: "The quality of products and manufacturing technique have been tested by the Canadian company and set some challenges for unique developments of products and flavors. The initial reaction we received from this new client was very favourable."

Cannibble is also pleased to announce that it recently completed the development of a new line of beverages created with ingredients from the hemp plant, which is enriched with quality protein and omega 3, 6 and 9.

The company expects that in the near future the new line of products will be launched and will start selling in a variety of retail stores in the US and online platforms, said Yoav Bar Joseph Cannibble CEO.

About Cannibble

Cannibble is an Israeli food tech company that develops and manufactures powdered food and beverage mix products that are enhanced variously with hemp seeds, hemp protein, CBD, and THC where legal to do so. Cannibble's products are sold under the brand name

Cannibble is currently raising capital in Canada and investors can visit www.frontfundr.com/Cannibble to learn more about the company and its products.

