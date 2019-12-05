Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. Is Presenting at the MJBizCon Las Vegas Dec 11-13

KFAR SABA, Israel, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An Israeli-based food-tech developer of cannabis-based edibles targeting a variety of different, new and revolutionary types of cannabis infused food, beverages, spices and more, invites you all to visit us at the coming MJBizCon conference in Las Vegas Dec 11-13, Booth C2651/3.

"The Pelicann" products will be presented and some awesome tasty samples, prepared on the spot, will be there for you to enjoy.

We are looking to meet distributors, dispensary owners, CBD shops owners, convenience stores, media & reporters, bloggers and vloggers, but most of all the cannabis food lovers. Our visitors will have a chance with the daily raffle for a box full with our selected and first to market products and a logo polo shirt.

Cannibble's CEO Mr. Yoav Bar Joseph, commented: "It's a perfect time for us to move into sales in North America and it happens in just few days at the biggest cannabis event in N.America. I am very excited to invite the visitors to meet us at our booth C2651 and enjoy a taste of our products. We have worked hard and invested 200% efforts to shorten the timeline for production, and after only 7 months from financing, we now are manufacturing 36 'The Pelicann' products."

The Pelicann presents powder-mixes enhanced with cannabinoids and hemp products. The products are proposed for a personal use with a 'single-serve' packages and proposed for kiosks and convenience stores for instant serving of prepared products. Our easiest preparation concept promises a freshly made Cupcakes or Shakes or flavored Popcorn or many others just in few seconds by the consumer. It's easy to make it everywhere.

The Pelicann products are offered in three families of cannabis, easy to spot by unique colors and carrying all types of cannabis ingredients from Hemp seeds, Hemp seeds oils and Hemp protein (Green); Full-spectrum CBD to Isolated CBD (Pink) and THC infused (Blue). All of The Pelicann products are manufactured under a strict Food manufacturing QA protocols and with a known, tested and fixed cannabinoids dosage.

Products are destined to markets according to local regulations with the following segments for first launch to market:

1. CannaShakes™

Powders for making shakes and/or cold and/or hot beverages

2. Cannashakes Sports™

Hemp protein shake mixes with CBD, which can be enjoyed by all professional and amateur athletes, just like any other protein shake. The Cannashakes Sports are plant based, sugar free, perfectly flavored with high protein levels of pure hemp protein and enhanced fixed dosage of CBD.

3. CannaMix™

Powders for microwave or oven making instant, muffins, cupcakes, pancakes, etc. with or without hemp protein.

4. CannaSpices™

Pure or blended spices for pizza, steaks, chicken, salads and more.

5. CannaPop™

The Cannapop is a microwave instant popcorn mix ready in 2-3 minutes. Every single-serve package contains 50 gr (1 ¾ oz) of corn grains, and through our unique technology all are perfectly covered with our special mix that ensures all the flavoring and active ingredients to be evenly spread on the popcorn.

About Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd.

Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd., (www.cannibble.world) is an Israeli based food developer company with more than 35 years accumulated food developing, manufacturing and global distribution and 7 years' experience with the Pharma-grade and Recreational Cannabis markets, by its founders. Cannibble owns the brand "The Pelicann" (www.thepelicann.com).

Contact Information :

In Israel:

Ziv Turner, VP Business Development, Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd.

Email: Ziv.t@cannibble.world, Ziv.t@thepelicann.com

Tel: +972-54-5500450

SOURCE Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.thepelicann.com

