Cannidex Brands Signs License Agreement With Alternative Solutions To Distribute CANNIDEX+ In Washington, DC

"We couldn't be more excited to be working with the exceptional team at Alternative Solutions," said Scott Gerhardt with Cannidex Brands. "We had the incredible opportunity to come to Washington and tour several dispensaries, and are pleased to be collaborating with Alternative Solutions to bring CANNIDEX+ to this wonderful and thriving community."

"Alternative Solutions is very excited to be partnering with Cannidex Brands and introducing their exclusive topical cream to the Washington DC dispensaries," said Matt Lawson-Baker, Chief Operating Officer of Alternative Solutions. "With the recent regulatory changes to include reciprocity with other medical marijuana states, we will be able to serve patients from around the nation with this new product."

About Cannidex Brands

Cannidex Brands is the premier provider of high quality, high potency topical cannabis products. CANNIDEX+ is a full spectrum cannabis topical currently available in select US markets with statewide medical or recreational cannabis programs. For more information, please visit www.cannidex.com.

