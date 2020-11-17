Cannidex Brands Signs Partnership Agreement With Pharmicated To Distribute CANNIDEX+ In Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannidex Brands, a leading topical cannabis provider, continues its licensing expansion by signing an exclusive licensing agreement with Pharmicated, Oklahoma's premier Cannabis wholesale distribution company. The exclusive licensing agreement allows Pharmicated to manufacture CANNIDEX+ and distribute the product to all licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Oklahoma. This continues Cannidex Brands expansion into medical marijuana markets following its successful launch in Washington, D.C.

"We are thrilled to be working with the exceptional team at Pharmicated, a company that has established itself as a dominant player in Oklahoma's cannabis wholesale distribution market," said Scott Gerhardt, a principal at Cannidex Brands. "We had the opportunity to come to Oklahoma and tour several facilities and dispensaries, and I knew right away that Cannidex+ was a great fit for the communities of Oklahoma."

"Pharmicated is very excited to be partnering with Cannidex Brands and introducing their exclusive topical cream to the ever increasing number of Oklahoma dispensaries," said Jeremy Jones of Pharmicated. "We anticipate there will be a strong demand for topicals in Oklahoma, which makes it essential to partner with a proven brand like Cannidex."

About Cannidex Brands

Cannidex Brands is the premier provider of high quality, high potency topical cannabis products. CANNIDEX+ is a full spectrum cannabis topical currently available in select US markets with statewide medical or recreational cannabis programs. For more information, please visit www.cannidex.com.

