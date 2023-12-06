CannMenus Finalizes Acquisition of Nugget Data

News provided by

CannMenus

06 Dec, 2023, 07:45 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CannMenus, a Chicago-based cannabis retail analytics firm, and Nugget, a Canadian cannabis insights leader, have joined forces to further their goal of reshaping the way businesses and consumers interact with cannabis data. The merger consolidates two players within the canna-tech space to create an unparalleled source of retail insights covering over 90% of all licensed dispensaries across the U.S. and Canada.

Continue Reading
Co-founder & CEO of CannMenus Vib Gupta (left), Darcy McQuaid, former CEO of Nugget, and the newly appointed CRO of CannMenus
Co-founder & CEO of CannMenus Vib Gupta (left), Darcy McQuaid, former CEO of Nugget, and the newly appointed CRO of CannMenus

"In the highly competitive arena of legal cannabis, the ability to make data-informed decisions remains critical to success. Our core vision has always been to enable businesses and consumers alike to harness the power of real-time data. This merger brings us one step closer to achieving that goal on a widespread scale," states Vib Gupta, CannMenus' Co-Founder and CEO.

It's this vision that spurred the creation of the CannMenus consumer product search interface as well as their robust BI SaaS platform that affords industry operators up-to-the-minute market analytics – a far cry from next-day or next month insights provided by legacy data firms within the industry.

Darcy McQuaid, former CEO of Nugget and the newly appointed CRO of CannMenus, expressed, "Through this merger, we're harnessing the best from both management teams, unlocking sustained cost efficiencies, and driving long-term growth. I want to extend my appreciation to our dedicated employees, steadfast investors, and our valued clients – whose trust and support have paved the way for this significant milestone."

CannMenus is also pleased to welcome David Schachter as the new Chief Strategy Officer of the company. David brings extensive startup and cannabis industry expertise, having previously served as the Head of Sales and Business Development for Sprout CRM (Acquired by Weedmaps).

About CannMenus

CannMenus, founded by seasoned software engineers Vibhav Gupta, Jonathon Carlyon, and David Adams, offers a powerful suite of tools that allows industry players to monitor retail sales, bolster inventory management, prospect for new accounts, and explore market-level trends to inform operational strategies. With up-to-the-minute insights, it's the only same-day business intelligence platform with widespread coverage across every legal U.S. and Canadian territory currently available within the cannabis space.

CannMenus.com also offers a comprehensive universal dispensary menu search engine for cannabis products, offering consumers a seamless way to explore and compare offerings from various e-commerce providers. Dubbed "Kayak.com for cannabis," CannMenus simplifies the search process, catering to those looking to make informed purchasing decisions quickly and effortlessly.

About Nugget

Nugget Data is a cannabis technology platform founded by industry veterans Darcy McQuaid, Mackenzie Ferguson, Jake Crow, and Dylan Carter. The platform offers retailers and brands powerful tools to stay ahead of the competition. Nugget empowers clients to make informed decisions based on market trends with its user-friendly interface and comprehensive insights.

For further information, please reach out to:

David Schachter
Chief Strategy Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE CannMenus

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.