CANNON + BELLE UNVEILS NEW MENU CELEBRATING AUTHENTIC FLAVORS

Chef de Cuisine Gereamy Cater devised the menu featuring Texas' authentic flavors with a modern twist

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannon + Belle, Austin's beloved dining destination, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new menu, a testament to the restaurant's commitment to locally sourced ingredients and innovative culinary techniques.

This menu is a gastronomic journey that takes the guests through the heart and soul of Texas and the South. It is a celebration of the authentic flavors that make Texas BBQ and southern cuisine so beloved. "The refreshed menu is designed to honor the rich culinary heritage of Texas while adding a contemporary twist that will delight the palates of both locals and visitors alike," said Chef Gereamy Cater, chef de cuisine at Cannon + Belle. "We eagerly anticipate unveiling our new menu to our regular patrons, with the aspiration that it will invigorate the dynamic and highly competitive culinary landscape of downtown Austin."

Chef Gereamy's latest creation features a variety of dishes that cater to a range of dietary preferences, ensuring that there is something for everyone. Each dish is thoughtfully crafted, highlighting the fresh, local ingredients that are the cornerstone of Cannon + Belle's culinary philosophy. Some of his favorites are the Texas Pecan Pesto Deviled Egg and "The Cowgirl" 14 Oz. Bone-In Ribeye. Utilizing pecan and musket woods for smoking, Chef Gereamy also crafted a unique spice blend that brings bold flavors to the locally sourced beef. These dishes, along with the rest of the menu, promise an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the authentic flavors of Texas.

ABOUT CHEF GEREAMY CATER

Chef Gereamy, a California native and Le Cordon Bleu graduate, has honed his culinary skills over 25 years with a genuine passion for food preparation, presentation, and hospitality. With a deliberate focus on innovative, privately-owned concept restaurants, Chef Gereamy is now steering the culinary experience at Cannon + Belle. Passionate about serving high-quality dishes with a fresh, organic twist, he oversees operations and ensures top-notch food and service. For Chef Gereamy, each dish served is an opportunity to delight guests and ignite local excitement.

ABOUT CANNON + BELLE

Authentic flavors await at Cannon + Belle with elevated spirits and local cuisine. From the Bourbon Bar Experience to fresh cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients, Cannon + Belle's bar, indoor biergarten and dynamic kitchen is Austin's answer to Texas-fresh. Private event space is available with a capacity of up to 250 max.

Opening hours and restaurant details:

Sun to Wed | 3 pm-11 pm

Thu to Sat | 3 pm-12 am

Phone: (512) 493-4900

Website: Cannon + Belle at Hilton Austin

