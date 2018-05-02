Doing everything within our power to ensure that our clients are put in the best position possible, both in the courtroom and during the lead up to their trial, is a core part of our firm's philosophy. Opening a second office in the heart of Milwaukee with allow us to serve our clients in the area with the same excellent representation we're known for while adding on increased convenience. Our primary practice areas handled in this new location include:

Car Accidents

Truck Accident

Motorcycle Accidents

Pedestrian Accidents

Nursing Home Abuse

Medical Malpractice

Wrongful Death

For the past 30-plus years, our personal injury lawyers at Cannon & Dunphy S.C. have provided injured victims across Wisconsin with the experienced legal representation they require to secure the compensation they deserve. Through our efforts, our firm has recovered more than $1 billion in verdicts and settlements, and we have recovered more $10 million jury awards than any other law firm in the history of Wisconsin law. Learn more about why Cannon & Dunphy S.C. is Wisconsin's Premier Personal Injury Law Firm by visiting our website, https://www.cannon-dunphy.com/, today.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannon--dunphy-opens-new-office-in-milwaukee-wisconsin-300641317.html

SOURCE Cannon & Dunphy S.C.

Related Links

https://www.cannon-dunphy.com

