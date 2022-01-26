Cannon Financial Institute and Broadridge form an alliance to expand Accredited Investment Fiduciary® Training

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannon Financial Institute, a leading professional development firm specializing in financial services, announced their alliance with Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global Fintech leader. The two firms come together to bring the Fi360 Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) instruction to Cannon effective January 2022. The plan includes live instruction via Cannon Subject Matter Experts through both an in-person learning experience as well as virtual instruction.

Cannon Financial Institute Executive Chairman of the Board Phil Buchanan had this to say of the alliance, "While our firms have worked in complementary ways over the past twenty years, this educational alliance, focused predominately on the personal trust and wealth management arena, demonstrates our joint commitment to elevating industry professionalism and capabilities. Trust and Fiduciary Wealth Management clients expect their needs to be the main priority for their advisors. The Accredited Investment Fiduciary® Designation helps advisors demonstrate that perspective both in actions and results."

"Cannon is a known leader in advisor education. By adding the AIF® Training curriculum, their advisor network has an opportunity to differentiate by demonstrating adherence to educational, conduct, and ethical standards that puts their clients' best interests first," said John Faustino, Head of Broadridge's fiduciary certification and training solutions. "I look forward to working with Cannon on our shared mission of equipping advisors with relevant knowledge that will help them create better investor outcomes and grow their business."

About Cannon Financial Institute

Founded in 1961, Cannon Financial Institute is recognized as one of the leading global consulting and professional development firms serving the financial services industry. Cannon's offerings include industry-forward training in personal trust, corporate trust, sales, relationship and practice management, retirement planning, operations, risk management, audit and compliance, and investment experience. Cannon's tailored consulting and blended learning solutions have helped more than 100,000 professionals in 25+ designations to understand and act on the industry's evolving landscape. For additional information, visit www.cannonfinancial.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information, visit www.broadridge.com.

