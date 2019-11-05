Cannon Financial Institute Launches Three New Certification Programs

ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannon Financial Institute (Cannon), a leading professional development firm helping financial professionals gain advanced skillsets, today announced the launch of its three latest certification programs – Certified Retirement Plan Professionals™ (CRPP™), Certified Corporate Trust Professionals™ (CCTP™), and Certified Trust Operations Professionals™ (CTOP™). The certifications are designed to help financial professionals gain competencies in the areas of retirement, corporate trust, and trust operations.

With nearly six decades of experience in consulting and professional growth, Cannon has trained more than 100,000 professionals in 25+ designations, by building a community of industry professionals and training programs for individuals and enterprises.

The roadmap for the newly launched certifications includes detailed training coursework built in complexity from one class to the next, culminating with the Cannon certification. The three designations include:

CRPP: Addressing the retirement industry's complex regulatory obligations, the designation testifies to the knowledge of these regulations, retirement plan designs, implementation, and ongoing maintenance.

CCTP: The designation attests to the mastery of the required skillset – including understanding the roles and responsibilities of a corporate trustee along with the specifics of respective fiduciary obligations. It gives students the confidence to address any corporate trust issues with ease and utmost proficiency.

CTOP: This certification testifies to the broad knowledge of the operations field and helps professionals demonstrate to executive management their competence in the field and how they can shoulder the challenges that might occur in the operations division.

The instructors for the above certifications – Duane E. Lee, II CFP®, CFIRS®, CWS®, CTFA™, CRSP™,CRPP™, CSOP™,CTOP™ AFIM™, AIF®, CCTS™, CCTP™, CISP™ and Lawrence T. Divers, AFIM®, CWS®, AIFA®, CISP™, CRC®, CRSP®, CRPP™, CSOP™, CTOP™ – are recognized professionals who are well versed with the marketplace and have more than 60 years of combined experience in the financial services industry.

"The ever-changing landscape of the financial services industry requires professionals to stay one step ahead while understanding and acting on change effectively," said Cannon Financial Institute Executive Chairman of the Board Phil Buchanan. "At Cannon, we're always looking ahead, scanning the horizon, and identifying new paths forward for professionals to maintain their competitive edge. We're committed to offering forward-looking certifications that are designed to conform to industry trends and support the financial services community with evergreen learning solutions. With the launch of these new certifications, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing financial professionals with comprehensive training courses and a community of support."

New and grandfathered certification holders will enjoy continuing educational conferences, newsletters, and other value-added services. For more information on Cannon's new designations, please visit https://www.cannonfinancial.com/whatwedo/designations.

About Cannon Financial Institute

Founded in 1961, Cannon Financial Institute is recognized as one of the leading global consulting and professional development firms serving the financial services industry. Cannon's offerings include industry-forward training in personal trust, corporate trust, sales, relationship and practice management, retirement planning, operations, risk management, audit and compliance, and investment experience. Cannon's tailored consulting and blended learning solutions have helped more than 100,000 professionals in 25+ designations to understand and act on the industry's evolving landscape. For additional information, visit www.cannonfinancial.com.

