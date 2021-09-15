Cannon Quality Group CEO and Founder, Nicolle Cannon, Named Board Member and Co-Chair at Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO)

DANVILLE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannon Quality Group, a leading provider of compliant Quality Management services to the medical device, Medtech, life sciences, biotech, and IVD industries, has announced that its CEO and founder Nicolle Cannon has been named to its BOD and will be serving as a Co-chair to lead the organization's DEI educational efforts.

The Entrepreneurs' Organization is a global business network of 13,000+ business owners in 131 chapters and 57 countries. Founded in 1987 by a group of young entrepreneurs, EO enables small and large business owners to learn from each other, leading to greater business success and an enriched personal life. The EO San Francisco chapter is one of the most vibrant chapters worldwide.

Cannon, a successful female entrepreneur and CEO for over 10 years, will also contribute her best practices on team building and growth in life sciences.

When asked what passion drove her to step into this role and help, Cannon shared a recent experience, "I was recently thanked by a candidate for 'stepping into the Arena' by breaking through the barrier of being a female CEO and helping all women have more role models. This was an eye opening moment for me. I didn't see what I was doing as a female Founder/CEO in this light previously and I want to lean into that and contribute more. I now realize I am a voice and active participant in the room and I need to help others both get into the room and stay in the room."

"Nicolle brings an energy, passion and a 'let's get it done' attitude to our chapter," said Chris Farkas, EOSF Membership Co-Chair. "On behalf of the rest of the BOD, I look forward to significant traction in our DEI efforts as we help educate our members, chapter management and volunteers in the San Francisco Bay Area with best practices."

About Cannon Quality Group

Cannon Quality Group has served over 200 companies to date with 88% of past clients still in business. 30% have been acquired or gone public. The company helps startups set up their first quality management systems, achieve compliance to FDA standards and ISO 13485. www.cannonqualitygroup.com

Press Contact:

Sarah Autrand

[email protected]

(925) 944-9468

SOURCE Cannon Quality Group

Related Links

https://www.cannonqualitygroup.com

