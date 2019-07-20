Cannondale Electrifies Its Mountain Bike Category with the Completely Redesigned Moterra and the All-New Habit NEO

Moterra offers more serious all-mountain capability, with 160mm of terrain-swallowing travel front and rear; big forks, and beefier component specs. It runs on 29" wheels for all sizes except Small, which switches to 27.5" for a better fit for smaller riders. While it shines on the rowdier trails, the Moterra displays incredible poise on mellower terrain as well, making it easy for riders to roll with more travel and more capability than they otherwise would.

For riders who truly live for the descents, there is the Moterra SE, a full-on, no-car shuttle machine. It takes Moterra's trail capability and kicks it up a few notches with a 180mm RockShox Boxxer fork, a Super Deluxe Select piggyback shock and super-sticky Maxxis Assegai tires.

The Habit NEO is designed for the fast and flowy end of the trail spectrum. It has 130mm of suspension in the rear and 140mm up front, as well as 29" wheels with big grippy tires across all sizes, giving it the same well-rounded playfulness as its non-electric cousin, the Habit. It's agile, poppy and fun on all kinds of trails, for all kinds of riders.

The Moterra and Habit NEO feature Bosch's brand new, industry-leading drive unit and battery technology. The new lightweight and more compact Performance CX drive unit delivers incredible torque and power to get up any climb and is unmatched in its smooth and natural feel. That power, paired with fully integrated, yet easily removable 500wh and 625wh Powertube batteries, make range anxiety a thing of the past.

Both bikes use Cannondale's BallisTec carbon fiber construction for frames that are light, stiff, and durable enough for life-time warranties. They also feature Cannondale's size-specific Proportional Response Suspension Technology. This groundbreaking design technology is the only system that alters the suspension kinematics by frame size to ensure the best possible suspension response for every size rider in every situation. Factoring in the lower center of gravity and additional power of the drive units, Proportional Response maximizes traction and suspension response to deliver exceptional grip while climbing, superior braking on descents, and a more lively, responsive feel over every part of the trail.

The progressive long, low and slack geometry of the Moterra and Habit NEO, paired with properly wide bars and properly short stems, delivers confident, stable handling, while Cannondale's proprietary Si motor mount positions the drive unit low and forward for optimal weight distribution, for a surprisingly nimble, agile feel.

Kitted out for serious trail duty, both bikes are equipped with dropper seatposts, powerful hydraulic disc brakes with huge 220 or 200mm rotors, and even bright Supernova front lights on the top models so riders can keep the fun going long after the sun sets.

The all new Moterra will be available in 3 models plus the Moterra SE. The Habit NEO will be available in 4 models. For more information on the all-new Moterra and Habit NEO, visit www.cannondale.com. Be sure to also follow Cannondale on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

