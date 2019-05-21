Cannondale Introduces Free-Wheeling Fun with the All-New Treadwell

Thanks to Cannondale's lightweight aluminum construction, the Treadwell is a breeze to ride, lift, or carry up steps. It features Easy-Ride Geometry, which combines a low standover height with an easy reach to the handlebar, and a comfortable seat position that delivers real pedaling efficiency. Neither too upright and cruiser-y nor too forward and sporty, the Treadwell has that "just right" feeling for riders of all abilities.

The Treadwell offers an entirely new way for riders to connect with their bikes and the ride experience. Cannondale connected technology seamlessly pairs an integrated wheel sensor with the new Cannondale App. With a simple spin of the wheel, the bike is automatically registered, and the system is ready to log every ride.

Cannondale's new Intellimount stem lets riders mount their phones to the Treadwell and use the app as a live dashboard to view speed, distance, calories burned and even carbon emissions saved. The Cannondale App gives riders peace of mind too – tracking maintenance needs and sending reminders when it's time for service. All this adds up to a new level of connectivity that keeps riders in tune with their bikes, so they can truly enjoy the ride.

A brand-new take on the ultimate go-to bike, the Treadwell is designed to fit seamlessly into today's modern lifestyle, bringing style, and connectivity, to the daily runaround.

There are three models of the new Cannondale Treadwell available, including the EQ version, equipped with a front rack and fenders. All three models come in two frame styles – a low standover, easy-to-throw-a-leg-over Standard model, and an even easier to hop on, step-thru Unisex design. Available in sizes Small, Medium, and Large (Standard) as well as Small and Large (Unisex). To learn more, visit www.cannondale.com. Be sure to also follow Cannondale on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

ABOUT CANNONDALE:

Cannondale is a premium brand of Cycling Sports Group, a division of Dorel Industries' (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 9,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. With a reputation for continuous innovation and quality, Cannondale is a global industry leader with a strong heritage in design, development and manufacturing of high performance bicycles, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.cannondale.com.

SOURCE Cannondale

Related Links

https://www.cannondale.com

