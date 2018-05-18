Cannondale launches all-new F-Si and Lefty Ocho

All-New F-Si

Introduced in 2015, the original F-Si was a game changer for XC hardtails. It was the first hardtail designed to really handle the challenging new courses of the World Cup.

For the new F-Si, Cannondale has taken everything that made the original great, like OutFront geometry and the agile Ai rear triangle, and pushed it harder and further than ever. The new F-Si is lighter, smoother, more capable and flat-out faster than any other XC race hardtail out there. It's the ultimate race machine for the ultimate cross-country fanatic.

Faster on the climbs. At just 900 grams, the F-Si Hi-MOD frame is 80 grams lighter than its predecessor, and is the lightest mountain bike frame Cannondale has ever made. Even better, its updated Ai offset drivetrain delivers super short 427mm chainstays for more climb-winning traction and agility, and clearance for full 2.35" tires.

Faster on the flats. New race-tuned stiffness retains sprint-winning rigidity, but adds significant compliance throughout the frame for reduced fatigue and better control.

Faster on the descents. An even slacker 69° head angle, combined with Lefty's special extra-long fork offset, creates a version of Cannondale's OutFront geometry with even more descent-shredding abilities, while maintaining the nimble quickness needed for top-level XC racing. And of course, leading the way is the unrivalled performance of the new Lefty Ocho.

Packed with so much cross-country goodness, the all-new F-Si is tailor made to feed the needs of the XC obsessed.

All-new Lefty Ocho

It's been more than 18 years since the first Lefty suspension fork showed the world what kind of performance was possible if you stopped worrying about what was impossible, and the new Lefty Ocho is poised to do it all over again. The disruptive seventh son of the original XC disruptor, it is not only the world's first single-crown, single-sided suspension fork; it is the most advanced, smoothest, most precise-handling ultralight XC fork ever made.

"In order to push performance further with Lefty, we had to start with a clean slate," said Jeremiah Boobar, Cannondale's Director of Suspension Technology. "We needed to bring Lefty back to its XC roots, and rethink the entire structure from the crown on down."

The new single-crown design shaves over 250 grams off the previous Lefty Carbon, making it one of the absolute lightest suspension forks in the world, while still having the best overall stiffness of any ultralight fork. Its tailored rigidity offers robust stiffness where needed and just the right amount of give to flow with the trail.

"When it comes to smoothness, Ocho stands alone," added Boobar. With its new, three-sided Delta Cage needle-bearing telescope, fewer friction-causing seals and bushings than any other fork, and the supple new Chamber Damper, Ocho is simply the smoothest fork ever made. At any load, in any situation, there's no sticking, no binding, no shuddering or hesitation. It's just pure, smooth suspension action, for ultimate control.

With a host of new features designed to make it easy to use and ultra reliable, the new Lefty Ocho is truly the smoothest, most advanced, ultralight XC fork in the world.

Available in carbon and alloy, Lefty Ocho will accommodate both 27.5 and 29-inch wheels and is available on the new Cannondale F-Si in 7 models, $2,199 - $8,999. For more information on the all-new F-Si featuring the Lefty Ocho, visit www.cannondale.com. Be sure to also follow Cannondale on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT CANNONDALE:

Cannondale is a premium brand of Cycling Sports Group, a division of Dorel Industries' (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. With a reputation for continuous innovation and quality, Cannondale is a global industry leader with a strong heritage in design, development and manufacturing of high performance bicycles, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.Cannondale.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannondale-launches-all-new-f-si-and-lefty-ocho-300649849.html

SOURCE Cannondale

Related Links

https://www.cannondale.com

