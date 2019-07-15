Cannondale Makes 13 Lucky with New CAAD13

Faster, smoother, more comfortable, and more broadly capable than anything that's come before, the new CAAD13 is designed to compete head-to-head with competitors' carbon fiber bikes, on everything but price.

The increased speed comes from a sleekly integrated design that features a new family of highly truncated airfoil tube shapes. Offering the same weight, and equal or better stiffness than round tubes, these minimalist airfoils can reduce aerodynamic drag by up to 30 percent, delivering more speed with less effort.

"Every new CAAD bike we design improves on the preceding version, but the CAAD13 represents a pretty radical new direction for us," said David Devine, Global Product Director, Cannondale Pavement. "With CAAD13, we focused on elements that really improve the ride, namely drag reduction, comfort and wide-ranging capability, while not increasing the weight."

To improve comfort and ride-feel over the CAAD12, a bike renowned for its smooth ride, the new CAAD13 design features dropped seat-stays, an internal seat binder and an integrated 27 KNØT seatpost, a combination that doubles the compliance of the frame. The ride is so smooth that Cannondale has declared that the myth of carbon fiber's comfort advantage over aluminium is effectively over.

The new bike retains the intuitive handling and explosive responsiveness riders have come to expect from CAAD bikes, while increasing clearance to allow 30mm wide tires for additional comfort and capability over rougher surfaces.

With details like a 2-position downtube bottle mount for minimized drag with one bottle (low) or more hydration for two bottle rides (high), Speed Release thru-axles, and sleek easy-to-service internal routing; the CAAD13 is not just the best alloy road race machine Cannondale has ever made – it's also a fitting tribute to the periodic table's thirteenth element.

The new CAAD13 line-up features 3 disc brake and 2 rim brake models for men in sizes 44, 48, 51, 54, 56, 58, 60, and 62, as well as 1 disc brake and 1 rim brake women's model in sizes 44, 48, 51, and 54. For more information on the all-new CAAD13, visit www.cannondale.com. Be sure to also follow Cannondale on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT CANNONDALE:

Cannondale is a premium brand of Cycling Sports Group, a division of Dorel Industries' (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 9,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. With a reputation for continuous innovation and quality, Cannondale is a global industry leader with a strong heritage in design, development and manufacturing of high-performance bicycles, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.cannondale.com.

SOURCE Cannondale

Related Links

http://www.cannondale.com

