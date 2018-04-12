CannonDesign Collaborates with CDV Systems Providing 587 Weeks of Revit & CodeBook Services for the New CHUM Hospital

PORTSMOUTH, R.I., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2011 to 2017, CDV Systems was hired by Cannon Design as the Revit and CodeBook BIM Leaders & Managers for the 3.5 million square feet, CHUM Hospital Project. Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) in Montreal, Canada is the largest public-private partnership (P3) commissioned in North America. The project consortium includes: CannonDesign, Neuf Architects, Innisfree, OHL Construction Canada, and Laing O'Rourke Canada LTD. CHUM boasts the largest single construction project in North America and one of the largest academic medical centers. Phase 1 opened in September 2017. The overall project includes 3.5 million SF representing 14,000 rooms, replacing three existing hospitals. It serves 345,000 ambulatory patients, 22,000 inpatients and 65,000 emergency patients per year. It includes 772 single-bed rooms, ambulatory and diagnostic centers, surgery, intensive care, clinical laboratories and a research center for over 35 medical disciplines.

CDV's responsibilities included project setup and management of the Revit models and CodeBook database files, training of staff across 15 Cannon offices, database library management, model & content creation, integration with industry standard CAD and BIM design tools for modeling and shared data, creation of weekly detailed equipment reports & validations throughout the design & construction of the project and much more...

The BIM graphic model structure was made up of six buildings with separate Revit models for core/shell, structural, MEP, interiors & equipment. There were 18 separate Revit room template models to manage all "exemplar" rooms used across the building models.

Using Codebook to manage these exemplar room assemblies, batch insertion of Revit family equipment was loaded from Codebook into 225 Revit rooms per day, per user in their proper layout and orientation.

CHRISTINE CAVATAIO, CANNONDESIGN SENIOR VP & CHUM SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER

"We had a terrific working relationship with CDV. Being the one of the largest projects fully executed in BIM with so many unique needs – dual language capabilities, staffing sizes and locations, equipment tracking, etc., we realized we needed the support of industry BIM leaders to supplement our team. Luckily, we found CDV Systems who became an integral part of our overall team and helped us leverage tools, techniques, and talent to a new extent. Along with CannonDesign's platform; we were able to utilize a team of 180 +/- architects in 5 times zones using the files with high consistency and quality."

JOSE M. SILVA, AIA, LEED AP, CANNONDESIGN PRINCIPAL

CannonDesign found a great partner in CDV Systems. We initially engaged CDV during the pursuit to help our team learn and maximize Codebook, an equipment database software. We then engaged them for both Revit and CodeBook thought leadership and management. The input and leadership by CDV Systems was invaluable and helped to maximize our team and our success.

