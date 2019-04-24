CANNOVIA Announces Official Launch Into The CBD industry

BALTIMORE, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CANNOVIA, LLC (CANNOVIA), a new provider of pure, quality cannabidiol (CBD) products for better wellness to positively impact both the mind and body of all people and pets, today announced their official launch in the CBD industry becoming the newest brand to watch.

CANNOVIA farms, plants and harvests their hemp-derived CBD allowing control of the purity, quality and consistency of their products from seed to wellness. From high-altitude Colorado farms, their quality control process and investment in third-party testing, CANNOVIA ensures only the best products for their consumers.

"The hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022, according to the Brightfield Group, so this is an exciting time for CANNOVIA to enter into the industry as it not only grows, but continues to evolve and develop. Coming into this emerging market with a background in healthcare and business, I am excited to optimize the commercial opportunities of CBD-infused items by providing consumers with quality and consistent CBD ingredients through a family of brands that fit all lifestyles," stated Brian Baum, CEO of CANNOVIA.

As the brand itself launches in the CBD industry, they are also launching their first product line, the Founder's Series, which is currently available for sale on CANNOVIA.COM. The Founder's Series will feature four of CANNOVIA's therapeutic products including CBD in the form of tinctures, beverage powder, muscle gel and lotion.

Dedicated to consistency, purity and quality in all their CBD-infused products, CANNOVIA is developing and offering a family of brands they hope consumers will trust and love. The CANNOVIA family of brands will also include a skincare line called Dazey Hemp which consists of all-natural CBD infused skincare products designed to rejuvenate and care for skin naturally and Mynd Gum, a line of CBD-infused gum. Both product lines are set to launch in stages throughout the coming months.

About CANNOVIA

CANNOVIA provides pure, quality CBD (cannabidiol) products for better wellness to positively impact both the mind and body of all people—and their pets. They do this by farming and harvesting their own crops to control the purity of their extracts; educating a mass market consumer base; building a range of appealing product offerings and brands; and growing a business that will sustain over time.

