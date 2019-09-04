CannRx Chief R&D Officer to Present Poster at MJBizCon INT'L 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CannRx, a company developing proprietary, scientifically based medical and recreational products, today announced that Dr. Shimon Lecht, the Company's Chief R&D Officer, will present a poster at this year's MJBizCon INT'L conference in Toronto, Canada. The presentation, titled "Shake Your CBD – Nano Protein Particles Carrying CBD with Enhanced Delivery Profile," will take place on Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. ET in the Science & Research Lane of the Exhibit Hall.

Dr. Lecht's poster will showcase CannRx's CannTrap technology, the Company's proprietary nanoparticle delivery system that provides consistent dosing, a controlled therapeutic effect, toxin / pesticide reduction, faster absorption and increased stability. The first nanoparticle system for cannabis, CannTrap is a versatile platform that disperses cannabinoids, terpenes and other botanical compounds to enable higher bioavailability, increased safety and taste masking, among other benefits.

"As the cannabis industry continues to grow at an unprecedented pace across the country and world, medicinal and adult recreational users need better, safer and more consistent products that are both validated and enhanced by science and technology," said Dr. Lecht. "CannTrap is one such platform that provides predictable and precise results, and we have the data to prove it."

In addition to Dr. Lecht's poster presentation, CannRx Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Bill Levine, is delivering an oral presentation at MJBizCon INT'L, titled "Development & Delivery: Science and New Technologies to Enhance Product Performance," on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. ET in Room 715.

MJBizCon INT'L runs from Sept. 4 through 6, 2019, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Ontario. The conference showcases over 70 speakers and 150 exhibitors, including the industry's leading cannabis experts from around the world. MJBizCon INT'L provides attendees with news and insights across the global cannabis landscape.

About CannRx

CannRx develops proprietary, scientifically based and efficacy-driven medical and recreational products with consistent therapeutic effect. The Company is a subsidiary of Izun Pharmaceuticals, which has vast experience designing botanically based healthcare products. CannRx has an ISO-certified lab in Israel with a focus on formulation, enhanced delivery and extractions and has developed proprietary formulations that target sleep disorders and pain control. Additional products under development target oncology support, Parkinson's disease, women's health and recreational products for the sports industry.

