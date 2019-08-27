CannRx Chief Scientific Officer to Present on New Cannabis Technologies at MJBizCon INT'L 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CannRx, a company developing proprietary, scientifically based medical and recreational products, today announced that the Company's abstract has been accepted for oral presentation at this year's MJBizCon INT'L conference in Toronto, Canada. CannRx Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Bill Levine's presentation, titled "Development & Delivery: Science and New Technologies to Enhance Product Performance," will take place on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. ET in Room 715.

Dr. Levine's presentation will cover the process of developing high-quality, consistent cannabis products, both for medicinal and adult recreational use. As part of this, he will address extracting active ingredients from the plant biomass, crafting the ideal cannabis product and designing an optimized delivery system to ensure desired effects. Product biorelevance, bioactivity and bioavailability will also be discussed, as well as how innovative new technologies can increase potency, accelerate the onset of cannabis' activity, control dosing and enhance safety.

"To truly move the cannabis industry forward for both medicinal and adult recreational purposes, we need new, better technologies that allow for the development of scientifically based, consistent cannabis products," said Dr. Levine. "CannRx's CannTrap delivery system, which the Company recently announced, is one such platform that's backed by hard science and data. Through leveraging technological innovations like CannTrap, we are addressing important issues, including precision dosing and safety, in a real, responsible way for cannabis users."

MJBizCon INT'L will take place on Sept. 4 through 6, 2019, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Ontario. The conference will showcase over 70 speakers and 150 exhibitors, including the industry's leading cannabis experts from around the world. MJBizCon INT'L provides attendees with news and insights across the global cannabis landscape.

About CannRx

CannRx develops proprietary, scientifically based and efficacy-driven medical and recreational products with consistent therapeutic effect. The Company is a subsidiary of Izun Pharmaceuticals, which has vast experience designing botanically based healthcare products. CannRx has an ISO-certified lab in Israel with a focus on formulation, enhanced delivery and extractions and has developed proprietary formulations that target sleep disorders and pain control. Additional products under development target oncology support, Parkinson's disease, women's health and recreational products for the sports industry.

