CannRx Chief Scientific Officer to Present on Next-Generation Cannabis at 2019 Medical Cannabiz Summit World

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CannRx, a company developing proprietary, scientifically based medical and recreational products, today announced that the Company's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. William Levine, will present at this year's Medical Cannabiz Summit World conference in Malta. The presentation, titled, "Next Steps: A Generational Medical Shift," will take place on November 5 at 4:20 p.m. local time.

Dr. Levine's presentation will address the cannabis industry's potential to revolutionize medicine through new, advanced delivery and developments of medical cannabis products. As part of this discussion, he will outline four key components of cannabis: quality, extraction, biorelevance and delivery. CannRx's targeted products for sleep and pain management will also be addressed, along with how the Company harnesses its proprietary CannTrap technology to boost cannabis product delivery.

"Cannabis is not a one-size-fits-all solution for medical issues," said Dr. Levine. "To further propel the medical cannabis industry forward and leverage the far-reaching benefits of botanical medicine, we must ensure that the next generation of cannabis products is safe and of the highest quality. The current state of cannabis quality control must be addressed head-on through new technological solutions that will enhance the drug development process, resulting in more precise doses, prolonged effects and better results for patients."

In addition to Dr. Levine's oral presentation, he will participate on a panel, titled, "Cannabis Education: A Public Approach," on November 5 at 9:30 a.m. local time. The panel will discuss public awareness campaigns that are needed to de-stigmatize medical cannabis in society today.

Medical Cannabiz Summit World will take place on November 4 through 5, 2019, at the InterContinental Hotel in Malta. The conference attracts over 2,000 delegates from across the globe and features presentations from over 100 speakers covering various sectors of the medical cannabis industry, including regulation, research, technology and more.

About CannRx

CannRx develops proprietary, scientifically based and efficacy-driven medical and recreational products with consistent therapeutic effect. The Company is a subsidiary of Izun Pharmaceuticals, which has vast experience designing botanically based healthcare products. CannRx has an ISO-certified lab in Israel with a focus on formulation, enhanced delivery and extractions and has developed proprietary formulations that target sleep disorders and pain control. Additional products under development target oncology support, Parkinson's disease, women's health and recreational products for the sports industry.

