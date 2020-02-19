CannTrade's Hemp Market Release Corresponds With Crowdfunding Raise

By opening the platform to Hemp and Ancillary businesses, CannTrade is creating the first "Go-To" marketplace for these industries, giving companies a central place to connect and transact. This is a breath of fresh air for businesses that have had negative experiences with middlemen who thrive on a lack of transparency within the emerging markets.

CannTrade's mission is to present real businesses with real opportunities, and the platform has been optimized to match buyers with the products they are seeking.

"After you list on most eCommerce platforms, there's not much to do but sit and wait, hoping someone finds your product," said CannTrade CEO Mark Restelli. " We think it's important to return results more quickly. The instant you list on CannTrade, you'll receive actionable information on buyers looking for products like yours, and ways to make your listings more successful."

Interviewed for Forbes Magazine, Karen Paull of Amazon's The Marijuana Show named CannTrade a standout at MJBizCon, saying, "I like how Canntrade takes a smaller percentage than its competitors. They verify the buyer, as that's a big issue in the market. This cuts out brokers...where a lot of confusion and endless fees typically come from."

Paired with the release of CannTrade's new markets comes an enticing opportunity for investors to get in on the ground floor. In late January, CannTrade announced the launch of a private placement offering in accordance with Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) adopted by the S.E.C. through MicroVentures.

More information on this offering can be found here: https://app.microventures.com/crowdfunding/canntrade?referral_code=CTWB12720

About CannTrade

CannTrade is a B2B Marketplace for hemp, cannabis, and the surrounding industries. The platform supplies businesses with powerful tools for management and growth. Businesses can engage in compliant trade of their products, generate leads, and manage their entire wholesale operations, from sales to orders to payment and fulfillment. For more information, visit www.canntrade.com

SOURCE CannTrade

Related Links

canntrade.com

