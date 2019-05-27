CannTrust and Well.ca to Launch Online Cannabis Education Portal

Partnership Will Help Canadians Access Medical Cannabis Advice Through Telemedicine

VAUGHAN, ON, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CannTrust Holdings Inc. ("CannTrust" or the "Company", TSX:TRST,NYSE:CTST) is pleased to announce that it has launched a cannabis education portal with Well.ca. This resource is available to Ontario residents through Well.ca, with additional provinces to launch soon.

Well.ca will serve as a resource and education centre for those interested in exploring medical cannabis, leveraging content, insights and expertise from CannTrust's medical business. CannTrust services more than 70,000 medical cannabis patients and has earned the trust of health care professionals across the country.

Interested Canadians will be directed from the Well.ca website to O Cannabis (OCannabisClinic.com/well) to schedule a virtual consultation with a nurse educator to determine if medical cannabis is an appropriate treatment option. Patients who receive a medical document can then register with the Licensed Producer of their choice to purchase medical cannabis.

"Our goal is that every Canadian has access to credible, balanced information and advice about medical cannabis," says Peter Aceto, CEO of CannTrust. "At CannTrust, the medical market has always been our primary focus and this relationship with Well.ca further establishes our commitment to leading innovation and our belief in the powerful medicinal value of cannabis."

In the most recent National Cannabis Survey, Canadians identified quality, safety, accessibility and the ability to purchase online as main factors taken into consideration when making cannabis purchases. The new telemedicine offering addresses many of these concerns by combining the strengths and capabilities of Well.ca, CannTrust and O Cannabis.

"We are constantly looking to partner with companies that share our vision of bringing together clinical knowledge, process expertise and accessible resources to improve the quality of healthcare," says Rebecca McKillican, CEO of Well.ca. "Through this strategic partnership with CannTrust, we look forward to bringing their medical cannabis expertise into our robust healthcare network."

Well.ca recently launched a new patient education portal, providing patients with a trusted source for therapeutic guidance on new and emerging approaches to care. Through this portal, patients will be able to virtually connect with wellness professionals for a variety of personalized services, including medical cannabis, conveniently delivered through video in the comfort of home.



About CannTrust

CannTrust is a federally regulated licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. Founded by pharmacists, CannTrust brings more than 40 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare experience to the medical cannabis industry and serves more than 70,000 medical patients with its dried, extract and capsule products. The Company operates its Niagara Perpetual Harvest Facility in Pelham, Ontario, and prepares and packages its product portfolio at its manufacturing centre of excellence in Vaughan, Ontario. The Company has also purchased 81 acres of land in British Columbia and expects to secure over 200 acres of land in total for low-cost outdoor cultivation which it will use for its extraction-based products.

About Well.ca

Well.ca is a proudly Canadian company that's passionate about our customers, our business, and the products we offer. At Well.ca, we believe that Canadians should never have to compromise on the health, wellness, baby and beauty products that they choose for themselves and their families. With over 40,000 curated products, thousands of peer reviews, and Canada's largest assortment of green and natural brands, we make it easy to make choices you can trust. Well.ca is a wholly owned subsidiary of McKesson Canada.

About O Cannabis

O Cannabis is Canada's only nurse practitioner led medical cannabis clinic. The O Cannabis team of medical cannabis specialists include nurse practitioners, registered nurses, educators and patient advocates to ensure the patient medical cannabis experience is enjoyable and seamless, including industry leading follow-up care and patient monitoring.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable United States safe harbor laws, and such statements are based upon CannTrust's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information and statements in this news release are based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information and statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation: risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada, the United States and elsewhere; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; and, the ability of CannTrust to implement its business strategies.

Any forward-looking information and statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, CannTrust does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for CannTrust to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking information and statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in CannTrust's Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2019 (the "AIF") and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed as an exhibit to CannTrust's Form 40-F registration statement under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the SEC on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information or statements.

The Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright © 2019 CannTrust Holdings Inc.

SOURCE CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Related Links

https://www.canntrust.ca/

