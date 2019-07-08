CannTrust (CTST) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into CannTrust Holdings Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against CannTrust Holdings Inc. ("CannTrust") (NYSE: CTST) for violations of federal securities laws. CannTrust produces and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Canada.

On July 8, 2019, CannTrust announced its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ontario, was audited by Health Canada and found "non-compliant." Health Canada has placed a hold on 5,200 kilograms of dried cannabis that was harvested from five unlicensed rooms at the facility until it deems CannTrust compliant with regulations. Additionally, CannTrust said that it had instituted a voluntary hold on 7,500 kilograms of dried cannabis that was produced in the unlicensed rooms.

Following this news, CannTrust stock fell 19% in pre-market trading on July 8, 2019.

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your CannTrust investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies

you can click here to join this action. There is no cost or obligation to you.

