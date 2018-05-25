CannTrust to Launch Three New Recreational Brands: Liiv™, Synr.g™ and Xscape™

CannTrust will be introducing three dynamic Brands of recreational cannabis, building on its established reputation as the first pharmacist owner/operated producer of medical cannabis in Canada producing quality standardized cannabis products.

"Our team has extensive experience in both the Consumer Goods and Alcohol Industries and has applied this knowledge to the cannabis consumer. As a result, we have created three new exciting Brands, each specifically targeted towards a particular type of consumer" said CannTrust's CEO, Eric Paul.

While full Brand profiles will be unveiled closer to the legal launch of recreational cannabis, CannTrust is excited to share the following previews:

Liiv : Comprised of specifically selected strains with well-known lineages, this product is designed for the educated and experienced consumer. This Brand speaks to consumers who do not require all the bells and whistles, just quality product. Liiv products will come in dried flower, pre rolled joints, oils and capsules.





Synr.g : From a dinner party to a night out, or just connecting with friends, these expertly crafted strains are perfect for any social occasion and are targeted to consumers who look forward to breaks from their busy lives. Synr.g products will come in dried flower and pre rolled joints.





Xscape: Xscape takes the guesswork out of choosing a strain and is designed to give consumers the confidence that they are selecting the product that fits their needs. Xscape will include strains like "Flix n Chill" and "Walk the Dog". Xscape will come in dried flower and pre rolled joints.

"Based on our in-depth analysis of the targeted recreational market we carefully curated a selection of strains for each of our Brands and are confident that we have selected the right product mix to appeal to a broad range of both retailers and consumers" said CannTrust's President, Brad Rogers.

CannTrust will be previewing these Brands at the Lift Expo, Booth 825, May 25 to 27 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

CannTrust supports and awaits the expected passage of the requisite legislation and regulations for the establishment of Canada's recreational cannabis market.

About CannTrust®

Since its inception in 2014, CannTrust® has led the Canadian market in producing pharmaceutically standardized product.

As a federally regulated licensed producer, CannTrust® brings more than 40 years of pharmacy and healthcare experience to the medical cannabis industry. CannTrust® currently operates a 60,000 square foot state-of-the-art hydroponic facility in Vaughan, Ontario, as well as the recently completed 250,000 square foot Phase 1 redevelopment of its 450,000 square foot Niagara Greenhouse Facility. The Phase 2 expansion is underway and is anticipated to be completed and in cultivation towards the middle of 2018.

CannTrust® is committed to research and innovation, as well as contributing to the growing body of evidence-based research regarding the use and efficacy of cannabis. Our product development teams along with our exclusive global pharma partner, Apotex Inc., are diligently innovating and developing products that will make it easier for patients to use medical cannabis. We support ongoing patient education about medical cannabis and have a compassionate use program to support patients with financial needs.

