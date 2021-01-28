Cano Health Achieves Designation as a National Age-Friendly Health Systems Participant

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, a leading value-based care delivery platform for seniors with over 112,000 total members as of January 1, 2021, today announced that it has achieved accreditation as a national Age-Friendly Health Systems Participant across its network of primary care clinics, recognizing its work to improve health care for older adults.

As part of the Age-Friendly Health Systems Action movement, Cano Health now joins hundreds of health systems in the U.S. working to enable high-quality care for older adults that is tailored to patients' clinical goals and preferences as a way to improve avoidable hospital readmission rates and overall patient outcomes. The initiative was launched by The John A. Hartford Foundation and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, in partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Catholic Health Association of the United States, to help hospitals and other care settings implement a set of evidence-based interventions specifically designed to improve care for older adults.

"We are honored to be recognized as an Age-Friendly Health Systems Participant, which reflects our long-standing efforts to provide every older adult with the best care possible," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Founder and CEO, Cano Health. "As we continue to grow our network throughout the U.S., we are committed to transforming health care from its present analog state, where patients receive generic care, to a digital state which emphasizes holistic, personalized health care."

The Age-Friendly Health Systems Initiative is based on a series of practices focused on addressing four essential elements of care for older patients:

What Matters: Know and align care with each older adult's specific health outcome goals and care preferences including, but not limited to, end-of-life care and across settings of care.

Know and align care with each older adult's specific health outcome goals and care preferences including, but not limited to, end-of-life care and across settings of care. Medication: If medication is necessary, use Age-Friendly medication that does not interfere with What Matters to the older adult, Mobility, or Mentation across settings of care.

If medication is necessary, use Age-Friendly medication that does not interfere with What Matters to the older adult, Mobility, or Mentation across settings of care. Mentation: Prevent, identify, treat, and manage dementia, depression, and delirium across settings of care.

Prevent, identify, treat, and manage dementia, depression, and delirium across settings of care. Mobility: Ensure that older adults move safely every day in order to maintain function and do What Matters.

To learn more about the Age-Friendly Health Systems initiative, visit www.ihi.org/agefriendly.

About Cano Health

Cano Health operates value-based primary care centers and supports affiliated medical practices in Florida, Puerto Rico, Texas, Nevada and soon California, that specialize in primary care for seniors. As part of its care coordination, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, Rx home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

The company's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health was recognized in August 2020 by Inc. magazine for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing health care companies in the country ranking 39th among all U.S. privately held companies as part of its annual 5000 ranking. For more information visit www.canohealth.com.

SOURCE Cano Health, LLC