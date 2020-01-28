Cano Health Acquires Primary Care Physicians of Hollywood (PCP); Significantly Expands its Footprint in Florida

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, LLC, a leading population health management company and operator of primary care medical centers in Florida, is thrilled to announce that it has acquired certain assets of the operations of Primary Care Physicians of Hollywood (PCP), one of the largest and most sought-after providers of medical care for seniors in South Florida.

With the addition of 11 PCP medical centers, Cano Health brings its footprint to 35 primary care medical centers in South Florida, becoming the single largest primary care provider for Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The company will now serve over 73,000 patients, who will have a broader choice of comprehensive medical services such as wellness centers, arthritis & pain management, vascular care, optical, dental care and a disease prevention member rewards program.

"This union undoubtedly makes us one of the largest healthcare companies in Florida, but it's not just about size. It's about heart and about outcomes," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez Cano, CEO and founder of Cano Health. "PCP patients will now have access to innovative programs such as Cano Life, and will benefit from the unique Cano Panorama system which proactively works to ensure patients have a longer and healthier life. It's a partnership that will help us touch more lives, by giving patients a great home for healthcare and a community to call their own. And it's also in harmony with our Cano mission of improving healthcare by delivering superior primary care, while forging life-long bonds with our members."

"Our patients will greatly benefit from the synergy of this union. We are honored to partner with Cano Health," said Dr. Moises Issa, CEO and founder of Primary Care Physicians. "No other health care system in Florida will be able to offer its patients what we are now able to provide."

Cano Health was recently recognized by Inc. magazine as the fastest-growing health care company in the nation, as part of its annual 5000 ranking; and as sixth overall with three-year revenue growth of 14,000 percent.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC operates primary care centers and pharmacies in Florida that specialize in Primary Care for Seniors. As part of its care coordination, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high- touch Population Health Management Programs including patient-centric programs such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk & complex care management. Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care is what sets them apart. For more information visit www.canohealth.com .

SOURCE Cano Health, LLC

Related Links

https://canohealth.com

