Cano Health Announces Business Partnership with Global Entertainment Producer and Latin Music Icon Emilio Estefan

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health Inc., a leading value-based care delivery platform for seniors with over 208,000 members, today announced a partnership with globally-acclaimed producer, businessman, and music icon Emilio Estefan to help position the enterprise brand on the national landscape and drive overall business development. As part of this partnership, Mr. Estefan will have an equity investment in Cano Health, and serve as a brand champion.

"We're thrilled to partner with Emilio Estefan as we continue to grow throughout the country," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Founder and CEO, Cano Health. "A man of unbound talent, energy, and ingenuity, Emilio will help us to continue to reach out to underserved communities and support our efforts to improve quality of care and forge life-long bonds with our patients."

During a 45-year trajectory, Mr. Estefan, along with his wife, Gloria, have built a musical empire symbolic of America's rich cultural diversity. The Estefans forayed into the hospitality arena and own and operate numerous award-winning and internationally recognized restaurants and hotels. They have also parlayed their success into philanthropy and humanitarian service, receiving countless awards for their work in supporting medical research, health disparity, and homelessness. Mr. Estefan's most recent business venture, EE Global Media Marketing, reflects his visionary creativity, furnishing multiethnic, multilingual publicity and marketing services on an international scale.

"I have been following Cano Health's impressive and inspirational story for quite some time," said Mr. Estefan. "Cano's leadership team exemplifies the indomitable and hopeful spirit that makes America great, and I'm committed to helping them articulate their brand promise of finding a way to get patients the care they need. I'm proud to join Cano in its mission to improve the health and quality of life of the communities it serves by supporting its efforts in providing innovative, patient-centered care in a warm environment that feels like family."

About Cano Health

Cano Health operates value-based primary care centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development. As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

The Company's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives. Cano serves a predominantly minority population (80% of its patients are Latino or African American) and low-income population (50% of its patients are dual eligible for Medicare and Medicaid). For more information, visit www.canohealth.com .

About Emilio Estefan

Emilio Estefan is a Cuban American musician, producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. Winner of 19 Grammy awards and countless other accolades, Mr. Estefan launched Gloria Estefan and The Miami Sound Machine, one of the most successful cross-over groups in music history. In 1997, Mr. Estefan and his wife established the Gloria Estefan Foundation, a non- profit organization that supports a variety of causes, including education, spinal cord research, vocal cord injury research, animal rescue and cultural development. Mr. Estefan has been recognized for his philanthropic work by The Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and the T.J. Martell Foundation for Leukemia, Cancer and AIDS Research, among others.

His numerous awards and recognitions include a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame; the U.S. Congress National Artistic Achievement Award; the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Medal of Excellence for Community Service; the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award by the Songwriters' Hall of Fame; and the Harvard Business School Award for Business & Philanthropic Accomplishments. Mr. Estefan has served as Vice Chair of the Commission for the National Museum of the American Latino, and on the Boards of Trustees of the Kennedy Center, the Berklee College of Music, and the University of Miami's Frost School of Music. In 2015 President Barack Obama recognized Mr. Estefan with the nation's highest civilian honor—the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Mr. Estefan has also received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, and most recently, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.

Contacts

Media Relations

Patricia Graue

Brunswick Group

(212) 333-3810

[email protected]

Media Relations – Local (FL)

Barbara Ferreiro

Cano Health

(305) 790-6731

[email protected]

SOURCE Cano Health

Related Links

http://www.canohealth.com

