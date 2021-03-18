Cano Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts for its Highest-Risk, Elderly Patients

MIAMI, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, a leading value-based primary care delivery platform for seniors with more than 112,000 total members, today announced that it has begun administering COVID-19 vaccinations to its highest-risk patients at designated Company medical centers in the South Florida, Orlando/Kissimmee and Tampa Bay areas.

Working with the State of Florida, the Company has received initial supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech, and Janssen Johnson & Johnson vaccines that have been administered to highest-risk patients, prioritizing seniors 65 years of age and older. As more supply becomes available, Cano Health hopes to expand its program to eligible people in the communities served by its 60+ medical centers in Florida.

Cano Health is part of a State of Florida pilot program that aims to distribute COVID-19 vaccines directly to primary care physician offices where elderly patients receive routine care. Cano Health medical centers provide access to services that are particularly important to underserved seniors such as transportation, telephone-based appointment scheduling with bi-lingual patient service providers, and a source of trusted vaccine information before and after administration.

"I am highly appreciative of state officials for including Cano Health in this critical initiative," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Founder and CEO of Cano Health. "Since the onset of the pandemic, I have been a strong advocate of bringing the vaccine to primary care centers, where patients have already forged strong bonds with their doctors and clinical staff, and where vaccinations are routinely administered. This is particularly important for medical centers, like Cano Health, which serve a predominantly low-income minority population. The State of Florida has prioritized vaccinating underserved at-risk seniors, and this is where Cano can make the most significant impact."

Cano Health has already vaccinated thousands of its patients and continues to contact its highest-risk patients to schedule appointments and transportation to those medical centers prepared to administer the vaccine. Homebound patients will continue to receive the vaccine at their homes through clinicians assigned to the Company's innovative [email protected] program.

Cano Health operates value-based primary care centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development. As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

The Company's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives. Cano serves a predominantly minority population (80% of its patients are Latino or African American) and low-income population (50% of its patients are dual eligible for Medicare and Medicaid). The Company was recognized in August 2020 by Inc. Magazine for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing health care companies in the country, ranking 39th among all U.S. privately held companies as part of its annual 5000 ranking. For more information visit www.canohealth.com.

