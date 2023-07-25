Cano Health Announces Date to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results

News provided by

Cano Health, Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 16:15 ET

MIAMI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and will host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern Time the same day to review its business and financial results. 

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (888) 660-6359 for U.S. participants, or (929) 203-0867 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 8371699. The call will also be webcast live in the "Events & Presentations" section of Cano Health's investor relations website (investors.canohealth.com). A replay will be available in the same section of the Cano Health website for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About Cano Health
Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to approximately 390,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in nine states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com.

SOURCE Cano Health, Inc.

